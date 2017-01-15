Turn old kitchen into stylish space

Here on homify we are just mad about beautiful interior spaces, especially once the beauty part only comes into play after a dull and outdated space gets a makeover. That is why we devote such special attention to our ‘before and after’ segment, as we know these home renovations serve to not only treat you (and us) to visual beauty, but also inspire you (and us).
So, on with today’s piece: a kitchen that, although quite cute in appearance and practical in layout, didn’t have the modern ‘oomph’ that one requires from a contemporary culinary space. But fear not, for like all our stories, this one also has a stylish ending.
Scroll ahead to see the results…
The previous kitchen was styled up in a quaint country design, with wooden countertops and patterned tiles all playing a part to make up a warm and welcoming look.
However, the homeowners decided that it was time for something new and modern and, together with the desired professionals, immediately got to work.
And like magic, the old space gets swapped out with the new, updated one. Of course the real renovation took much longer (factoring in details like designing, joinery, plastering, tiling, plumbing, gas and electrics, as well as all structural alterations that were deemed necessary).
And check out that brand new island in the front, superbly dividing the kitchen space and the adjoining room.
Let’s take a closer look…
What do you think of the new colour palette: crisp white cabinetry, daringly dark countertops, with silvery grey making a cameo appearance via the drawer/cabinet handles and appliances?
This new look certainly goes a long way in not only sprucing up the space with a modern vibe, but also making it look brighter and more open than it was.
Of course our experts in charge opted for brains and beauty, which is why they ensured the finished product had ample storage space – you know how quickly a kitchen can become cluttered with cutlery, utensils, appliances, groceries and a world of other goodies.
Apart from providing adequate prepping space on the countertop, this new island also holds a sink—perfect for cleaning up and washing down and just overall enhancing the functionality of the space.
Bravo!
