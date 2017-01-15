Turn old kitchen into stylish space

Here on homify we are just mad about beautiful interior spaces, especially once the beauty part only comes into play after a dull and outdated space gets a makeover. That is why we devote such special attention to our ‘before and after’ segment, as we know these home renovations serve to not only treat you (and us) to visual beauty, but also inspire you (and us).

So, on with today’s piece: a kitchen that, although quite cute in appearance and practical in layout, didn’t have the modern ‘oomph’ that one requires from a contemporary culinary space. But fear not, for like all our stories, this one also has a stylish ending.

Scroll ahead to see the results…