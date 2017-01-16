42 ideas of budget wardrobes that are easy to make

Do you ever look at your clothes storage and think it's woefully lacklustre? Even if you've made space in your bedroom for a large wardrobe, if you simply can't get your organisation on point, perhaps you should consider creating something custom and better suited to housing all of your clothes and accessories!

You might be thinking that this sounds like a costly project that will involve hiring a carpenter and splashing some serious cash? Well, think again because we've found some amazing budget wardrobes you can easily replicate all on your own! Who doesn't love some useful home improvement?

The best part of all is that none of these projects will cost much as you can use existing furniture, simple materials (such as plumbing supplies) or go super simple and just add some hooks to a bare wall.

If you're ready to up your wardrobe efficiency (and hang onto all of your hard-earned cash), take a look at these amazing pictures and see which inspires you the most!