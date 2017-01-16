Your browser is out-of-date.

42 ideas of budget wardrobes that are easy to make

La reforma new-vintage de Gonzalo y Eva, emmme studio emmme studio Classic style dressing room
Do you ever look at your clothes storage and think it's woefully lacklustre? Even if you've made space in your bedroom for a large wardrobe, if you simply can't get your organisation on point, perhaps you should consider creating something custom and better suited to housing all of your clothes and accessories! 

You might be thinking that this sounds like a costly project that will involve hiring a carpenter and splashing some serious cash? Well, think again because we've found some amazing budget wardrobes you can easily replicate all on your own! Who doesn't love some useful home improvement?

The best part of all is that none of these projects will cost much as you can use existing furniture, simple materials (such as plumbing supplies) or go super simple and just add some hooks to a bare wall. 

If you're ready to up your wardrobe efficiency (and hang onto all of your hard-earned cash), take a look at these amazing pictures and see which inspires you the most!

Cabina Armadio, Contesini Studio & Bottega Contesini Studio & Bottega Scandinavian style dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Home Staging a Ponte Milvio, Flavia Case Felici Flavia Case Felici Classic style dressing room
Home Staging al Quartiere Collatino: Idee, Flavia Case Felici Flavia Case Felici Modern dressing room
Wohnung Dror, Birgit Glatzel Architektin Birgit Glatzel Architektin Industrial style dressing room Wood Red
Cabina Armadio, Contesini Studio & Bottega Contesini Studio & Bottega Scandinavian style dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Walk in Closet with storage for Shoes and Handbags designed and made by Tim Wood Tim Wood Limited Classic style dressing room
Walk in Closet with storage for Shoes and Handbags designed and made by Tim Wood

casa sul lungomare , BARBARA BARATTOLO ARCHITETTI BARBARA BARATTOLO ARCHITETTI Minimalist dressing room
Vestidor, Trestrastos Trestrastos Modern dressing room
CASA STUDIO [2003], na3 - studio di architettura na3 - studio di architettura Minimalist dressing room Iron/Steel White
na3 - studio di architettura
TÜ90, Studio DLF Studio DLF Modern dressing room
Die Welt von Elfa, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Minimalist dressing room
Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern dressing room
LOFT 4, Valtorta srl Valtorta srl Modern dressing room
Vestidor, Trestrastos Trestrastos Modern dressing room
Appartamento SK alla Giudecca, Giorgio Pettenò Architetti Giorgio Pettenò Architetti Modern dressing room
CASA OC, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Eclectic style dressing room White
Cobertura Piratininga 2015, Catharina Quadros Arquitetura e Interiores Catharina Quadros Arquitetura e Interiores Modern dressing room
Casa em Sonoma, California, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style dressing room
Maison agrandie et rénovée de tous cotés, agence MGA architecte DPLG agence MGA architecte DPLG Modern dressing room
White house Palermo, Giovanni Costagliola Archifotografia Giovanni Costagliola Archifotografia Modern dressing room
CABINA ARMADIO, MARA GAGLIARDI "INTERIOR DESIGNER" MARA GAGLIARDI 'INTERIOR DESIGNER' Modern dressing room
MARA GAGLIARDI "INTERIOR DESIGNER"
Mansarda P, Studio Architettura Pappadia Studio Architettura Pappadia Modern dressing room
La reforma new-vintage de Gonzalo y Eva, emmme studio emmme studio Classic style dressing room
Casa - Studio, ARCHILAB architettura e design ARCHILAB architettura e design Modern dressing room
Casa - Studio, ARCHILAB architettura e design ARCHILAB architettura e design Modern dressing room
homify Scandinavian style dressing room
Rehabilitación bajocubierta, TEKNIA ESTUDIO TEKNIA ESTUDIO Scandinavian style dressing room
Cabina armadio, Falegnemeria Morosi Falegnemeria Morosi Modern dressing room
Ristrutturazione loft, Contesini Studio & Bottega Contesini Studio & Bottega Scandinavian style dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Contesini Studio & Bottega
Casa Joe, due piani a Montecarlo, studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern dressing room
progetto, ODD - Officina D'architettura e Design ODD - Officina D'architettura e Design Modern dressing room
ODD - Officina D'architettura e Design
CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern dressing room Wood
homify Modern dressing room
homify Modern dressing room
WHITE TREE , Artichok Design Artichok Design Scandinavian style dressing room
The Three Cusps Chalet, Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Eclectic style dressing room
The Three Cusps Chalet

Inloopkast, slaap/Badkamer, Hoogerheide, Leonardus interieurarchitect Leonardus interieurarchitect Modern dressing room
Таунхаус в Подмосковье, Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Eclectic style dressing room
Bela Vista 01, Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura Modern dressing room
Fotoarbeiten Reetdachhaus in List auf Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Country style dressing room
homify Modern dressing room
ANKLEIDE - BEGEHBARER KLEIDERSCHRANK, DESIGNWERK Christl DESIGNWERK Christl Classic style dressing room
For more wardrobe inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Your small wardrobe can actually be organised (we'll show you).

Which design(s) caught your eye?

