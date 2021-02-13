6 different uses for IKEA's KALLAX shelf

Everybody knows that hacking IKEA flat-pack furniture is a seriously addictive hobby, but instead of simply building furniture in a different way, why not use it for a handful of different functions instead?
The IKEA KALLAX storage system, previously called Expedit, is the most popular product sold by the Swedish manufacturer as it has such a wide variety of uses. With cubbyholes perfectly sized to house anything from vinyl records to large binders and everything in between, if you can dream it, you'll probably be able to do it with a KALLAX. And now they also come in an amazing array of colours and sizes so you can pick and choose your style to suit every room.
Let's take a look at how some interior designers have repurposed KALLAX shelving systems and see if any of these innovative ideas would solve a problem in your home!
Build your KALLAX, tip it on its side and simply pop your television on top.
The really handy thing is that with the open-back design, you can easily stash wires at the back and even have room for storing relevant items close by, such as remotes, DVD players, games consoles and listings magazines.
If you've always dreamt of having a home library but had no idea how to go about it, you need to buy a couple of large KALLAX units, build them up and get filling those shelves with all your favourite tomes.
However your room is set out, thanks to the different sizes available, you'll be able to install a seamless display!
If you have a small spare or box room in your home that's languishing, why not turn it into a luxe walk-in wardrobe?
You can install a series of KALLAX units and either leave them as floor-standing items or mount them on the wall to create organised cubbyholes for t-shirts, jumper, shoes and anything else you need to keep safe.
Home offices are always in dire need of more organisation as it's so easy for the mess and clutter of the main house to simply drift in there. This is where a KALLAX unit becomes your best and cheapest solution.
Build one, pop it against the wall and organise all your files, folders, filing trays and important documents into different cubbyholes. You can even buy fabric storage boxes that perfectly fit into a KALLAX so you can hide away those hard-to-stack stationery items.
Hallway storage and organisation is a tough cookie to crack but it's easy with a KALLAX!
Even if you don't have a huge amount of space at your disposal, you can choose a 2 x 2 unit, which will be big enough for handy shoe storage and act as a nice little table to put your keys and perhaps a lamp on.
Kids' rooms are notorious for getting messy, but a KALLAX system is the perfect way to keep everything in check.
You can see the fabric boxes here, which kids will love sorting their toys into and, with lots of colours to choose from (for both the boxes and the unit), you can add vibrant, fun design into a youngster's bedroom!
KALLAX boxes have numerous uses, so it's always a good idea to get creative and use them throughout your home. They're the perfect complement to a minimalistic home. What's more is that they look stylish and fit in anywhere. In this closet, KALLAX boxes look chic and sophisticated.
KALLAX is also a great way to add shape to your rooms. With this kind of storage, you can stack the boxes to create a foundation for other furniture. Here we have a nice sitting area that kids can use as a reading nook — the perfect way to encourage them to study!
This type of storage truly does it all while fitting in with any style — KALLAX can fit in your closet, along the walls, in your hallway, in your bedroom, and even in your bathroom. At homify, we love finding creative ways to utilize space in a home, and that's why we think KALLAX storage could be a great fit for you. Looking to change the look of your home while also maximising space? Then take a look at KALLAX storage units.
Not quite sure they're the right fit? Consider talking to a professional about other options.
