6 different uses for IKEA's KALLAX shelf

Everybody knows that hacking IKEA flat-pack furniture is a seriously addictive hobby, but instead of simply building furniture in a different way, why not use it for a handful of different functions instead?

The IKEA KALLAX storage system, previously called Expedit, is the most popular product sold by the Swedish manufacturer as it has such a wide variety of uses. With cubbyholes perfectly sized to house anything from vinyl records to large binders and everything in between, if you can dream it, you'll probably be able to do it with a KALLAX. And now they also come in an amazing array of colours and sizes so you can pick and choose your style to suit every room.

Let's take a look at how some interior designers have repurposed KALLAX shelving systems and see if any of these innovative ideas would solve a problem in your home!