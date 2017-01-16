16 rooms with stairs that will amaze (and inspire) you

With open-plan living becoming ever more popular in recent years, there are a plethora of homes out there which no longer relegate staircases to the hallway. But how can you make them work in a main space without looking too structural or as though they were an afterthought?

We pondered this question and took a look at what amazing architects have been doing to integrate staircases into wider living spaces and we were blown away by some of the beautiful installations we found.

We were so impressed, we decided to collate 16 of our favourites to show you today, just in case you're considering building a house with a staircase as a main feature.