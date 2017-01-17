10 Genious and Unique Ways to Decorate Your Walls

There was a time when you had two choices for your walls; paint or wallpaper. Fortunately, things have moved on and now you're spoilt for choice! Interior designers have been experimenting with new and unusual materials for years and we've found some seriously cool ways to decorate interior walls.

Whether you like a smooth or textural finish, we have a host of fantastic solutions for you, so read on if you've been thinking your walls could use some extra wow-factor.