10 Genious and Unique Ways to Decorate Your Walls

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
There was a time when you had two choices for your walls; paint or wallpaper. Fortunately, things have moved on and now you're spoilt for choice! Interior designers have been experimenting with new and unusual materials for years and we've found some seriously cool ways to decorate interior walls. 

Whether you like a smooth or textural finish, we have a host of fantastic solutions for you, so read on if you've been thinking your walls could use some extra wow-factor.

1. Interior cladding

This is fast becoming a popular way to add some extra pizzazz to boring walls, thanks to its cost-effectiveness and easy application process.

Interior cladding comes in many forms, from faux stone to something more exotic, such as marble.

2. Metallic tapestry

We adore this amazing wall décor as it features cut out steel, which creates the illusion of fabric. The brocade-style shapes really add some elegance and unusual finishes!

3. Large-scale decals

We think full wall vinyl decals are a great way to add some fun to a kid's bedroom, as they're easy to apply and can be removed without leaving any damage. 

Quick, easy, cheap and impactful; what more could you want?

4. Geometric wallpaper

So, we technically are including wallpaper but the styles and patterns available are now out of this world.

With geometric patterns being such big news in interior design circles, it makes perfect sense that wallpaper would get in on the action. What a way to inject some serious colour and style!

5. Wooden mosaics

We can't get enough of wooden mosaics as fabulous wall coverings. 

They naturally have a golden, shimmery aesthetic and inject texture, warmth and organic good looks into any room. Installed on a large-scale, it makes a real statement.

6. Living walls

Green walls continue to grow in popularity, thanks to their naturally stylish looks and low-maintenance nature. Add to that the fact they help to purify your air and we think you've found the holy grail of wall covering!

7. Complex paint effects

Just like we managed to sneak some wallpaper into this article, we're also slipping in a cool paint upgrade! 

Complex paint techniques help to add faux texture and elegance to large walls and we think a watercolour fresco effect is particularly beautiful. 

An added bonus is that this technique can be easily replicated.

8. Stone effect stickers

When you love the look of natural stone but you definitely don't have the budget or impetus to add large chunks of real stone to your walls, how about reaching for some stone-effect stickers? 

You have to get really close to notice the difference!

9.Plastic 3D tiles

3D printing has opened up a whole new world of wall décor potential and we think these plastic wall panels look utterly spectacular! 

Simultaneously retro and contemporary, it's such a bonus that you could essentially design whatever style you fancy.

10. Optical illusions

How's this for some seriously fun wall décor? 

Faux wall panelling has been painted directly onto the wall to create something of a beautiful fresco that looks perfect! You'd be forgiven for assuming it could look a little naff, but we love the idea of adding imitation windows.

For more wall inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 unique ways to divide your rooms (without building walls).

​The little bathroom that went from "EWW" to "OHH"
Which idea would you love to copy in your home?

Discover home inspiration!

