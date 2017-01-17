Ideas that'll inspire you to have a modern rustic kitchen

Did you read the title of this article and raise an eyebrow because you can't see how rustic and modern styles can be married together? If yes, prepare to be blown away by the amazing spaces kitchen planners have been creating!

We think these two distinctive styles actually pair together really well, as they contrast and complement each other wonderfully. So if you've been thinking about upgrading your kitchen in the not too distant future, you should consider including ideas from both aesthetics.

Don't fret if you don't know where to start with combining modern and rustic styles, as we're about to show you the key elements of each!