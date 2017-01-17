Ideas that'll inspire you to have a modern rustic kitchen

Did you read the title of this article and raise an eyebrow because you can't see how rustic and modern styles can be married together? If yes, prepare to be blown away by the amazing spaces kitchen planners have been creating!
We think these two distinctive styles actually pair together really well, as they contrast and complement each other wonderfully. So if you've been thinking about upgrading your kitchen in the not too distant future, you should consider including ideas from both aesthetics.
Don't fret if you don't know where to start with combining modern and rustic styles, as we're about to show you the key elements of each!
Dark wood cabinets will always have a dominant rustic feel to them but just look at how well they can work with a starkly modern brushed stainless steel fridge.
Breaking up the large expanse of rich wood with a shiny, cool metal just really works!
The rustic element of this room comes in in the form of the decorative coving and ornate woodwork and looks absolutely perfect wit the sleek, contemporary and smooth white kitchen installation.
By matching the colours, nothing feels disjointed despite radically different aesthetics.
Decorative granite worktops are a staple in modern kitchens as they glitter and shimmer in such an opulent way. Combine them with hearty, rustic wooden cabinets and something amazing happens!
All the dark stone chips come to life and the medley of the two is luxurious.
On the face of it, this kitchen is wonderfully modern and simple, but then you notice the rustic wood cladding everywhere and suddenly it's a hybrid from heaven.
Adding warmth to an otherwise cool room, the wood naturally ingratiates itself into the space, while the clutter free surfaces maintain a modern vibe.
Modern kitchens love a little pop of vibrant colour, whereas rustic varieties tend to stick to more muted tones, but you can combine the two!
Use punchy colours in moderation and try to stick to a traditional shaker-style cabinet style and you'll see that you have created a totally new look.
Wooden cabinets aren't always rustic (as these sleek and contemporary ones prove) but they still look fantastic with some traditional stone tiles.
We think the tiles work well as a splashback as they can sit centrally and create an eye-catching contrast, as well as a really complementary look!
