These 8 materials will make your home look fantastic

Do you love making a big impact with your interior design choices? And how about trying new, exciting or just unusual finishes? If you answered
yes, then this is definitely the article for you!
We scoured our archives to find some of the most beautiful and striking interiors (curated by amazing interior designers, of course) and put together this list of the top eight materials we think always look phenomenal.
If you keep looking at blank walls and unused spaces in your home, prepare to be overwhelmed with inspiration as we know you're going to want to use at least one of these.
An amazing material to use if you're keen to capture a rustic aesthetic, bare bricks are a naturally warm, tactile and eye-catching choice.
If you love the shape and texture of bricks but not so much the colour, painted bricks can be a softer but still lovely alternative.
It's no secret that natural wood is a wonderfully versatile and eternally stunning material, but you can use it for so much more in your home.
Ignore doors, window frames and kitchen cabinets for a moment and consider ornately carved wall hanging.! What a way to add some exotic flavour to any room!
Let's all take a minute to thank the heavens for amazing new technology, as 3D printing has given us the opportunity to create fascinating, one-off wall panels.
The ripples shown here look absolutely brilliant under focused lighting, adding such an enigmatic quality to the room!
Carved ceramic panels are about to top our list of amazing materials to use in the home, now we've seen this amazing yellow television feature wall, which has made an understated living room pop!
If you thought cement was a building material that's best covered up by the second fix, think again!
Textural concrete (that has wood tamping marks left in it) is so popular in interior design circles now, as it creates a fascinating landscape in your home design.
Is it industrial? Modernist? Minimalist? We can't quite categorise it, but we love it nonetheless.
Just like natural wood, rustic stone is a steadfast addition to stylish home interiors, but we can't write about the most impactful materials for your home and not mention it.
Perfect for creating stunning feature walls, and with a medley of styles and colours to choose from, natural stone will always have a place in our hearts and homes!
Ceramic tiles are one thing, but handcrafted clay tiles are something else.
Perfect for when you want to have a bespoke feature wall, you can even commission a set of your own design. We always like to see imported tiles from eastern countries as their imperfections and exotic colours are often incredible.
The hero of modern interior design, vinyl has been enjoying some serious popularity as it can instantly transform any surface and then be removed, leaving no trace.
An added bonus is that it's a wonderfully cheap material to buy, so you could even invest in a hobby plotting machine so you can cut your own decals. How fun would that be?
