Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

These 8 materials will make your home look fantastic

press profile homify press profile homify
PROMOCIÓN 4 LOFTS , Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Mediterranean style dining room
Loading admin actions …

Do you love making a big impact with your interior design choices? And how about trying new, exciting or just unusual finishes? If you answered yes, then this is definitely the article for you!

We scoured our archives to find some of the most beautiful and striking interiors (curated by amazing interior designers, of course) and put together this list of the top eight materials we think always look phenomenal. 

If you keep looking at blank walls and unused spaces in your home, prepare to be overwhelmed with inspiration as we know you're going to want to use at least one of these.

1. Bare bricks

Retrofit - Residência Alphaville, Moran e Anders Arquitetura Moran e Anders Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

An amazing material to use if you're keen to capture a rustic aesthetic, bare bricks are a naturally warm, tactile and eye-catching choice. 

If you love the shape and texture of bricks but not so much the colour, painted bricks can be a softer but still lovely alternative.

2. Natural wood

Kitchen groupDCA Modern kitchen
groupDCA

Kitchen

groupDCA
groupDCA
groupDCA

It's no secret that natural wood is a wonderfully versatile and eternally stunning material, but you can use it for so much more in your home.

Ignore doors, window frames and kitchen cabinets for a moment and consider ornately carved wall hanging.! What a way to add some exotic flavour to any room!

3. 3D printed panels

homify Interior landscaping MDF Amber/Gold
homify

homify
homify
homify

Let's all take a minute to thank the heavens for amazing new technology, as 3D printing has given us the opportunity to create fascinating, one-off wall panels.

The ripples shown here look absolutely brilliant under focused lighting, adding such an enigmatic quality to the room!

4. Textured ceramics

Sala, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style living room
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Carved ceramic panels are about to top our list of amazing materials to use in the home, now we've seen this amazing yellow television feature wall, which has made an understated living room pop!

5. Textured cement

Apartamento, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style living room
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

If you thought cement was a building material that's best covered up by the second fix, think again! 

Textural concrete (that has wood tamping marks left in it) is so popular in interior design circles now, as it creates a fascinating landscape in your home design

Is it industrial? Modernist? Minimalist? We can't quite categorise it, but we love it nonetheless.

6. Steadfast stone

PROMOCIÓN 4 LOFTS , Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Mediterranean style dining room
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño

Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

Just like natural wood, rustic stone is a steadfast addition to stylish home interiors, but we can't write about the most impactful materials for your home and not mention it.

Perfect for creating stunning feature walls, and with a medley of styles and colours to choose from, natural stone will always have a place in our hearts and homes!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Handmade tiles

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

Ceramic tiles are one thing, but handcrafted clay tiles are something else.

Perfect for when you want to have a bespoke feature wall, you can even commission a set of your own design. We always like to see imported tiles from eastern countries as their imperfections and exotic colours are often incredible.

8. Sticky vinyl

vinil decorativo , nuevo estilo nuevo estilo Modern bars & clubs Hotels
nuevo estilo

nuevo estilo
nuevo estilo
nuevo estilo

The hero of modern interior design, vinyl has been enjoying some serious popularity as it can instantly transform any surface and then be removed, leaving no trace. 

An added bonus is that it's a wonderfully cheap material to buy, so you could even invest in a hobby plotting machine so you can cut your own decals. How fun would that be?

For more interior design inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Decorating mistakes you don't know you're making.

This new build will change your mind
Which of these materials are you tempted by?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks