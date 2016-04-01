homify 360º: Stylish Eco-Home, Bedfordshire

Today we're taking a tour around a sustainable home that was designed by Platform 5 Architects and is located on the edge of a ribbon development village in rural Bedfordshire. The location is truly stunning, with the house surrounded by trees, fields and greenery for as far as the eye can see.
The property blends in with its surroundings and has been designed to appear as though it's floating over the hedgerows. The smooth chestnut clad exterior is modern yet respectful of the surroundings and the large windows, which wrap around the lower floor, blur the barrier between indoors and out, thus creating a harmony between domestic and natural spaces.
Let's take a look around!
As you can see , the façade complements the colours seen in nature, incorporating soft, neutral shades and ashy tones.
The chestnut detailing on the upper level reflects the texture and tone of the surrounding trees, though the sections painted in light cream create a fresh and bright appearance. The design utilises clean lines and simple, box shaped layers for a house that is striking yet doesn't detract from the surrounds.
The landscaped gardens are tastefully designed and, like the house, have a pleasing but understated aesthetic quality. Simplicity is key in the design of both the building and the garden, which fit together perfectly.
The windows, symmetrical in some cases, and gradually increasing in size in others, provide an interesting design element, which plays with perspective whilst letting in lots of natural light.
The open-plan kitchen and dining area is the real highlight of the interior. A slate tile floor runs throughout the vast space, providing a contrast with the white walls and ceiling. The white paint has a heightening effect, creating an illusion of higher ceilings and more internal space. The glossy white cabinets are stylish and contemporary and, in relation to the black work tops, create a bold, dynamic look.
The dining area offers an interesting mix of styles with sugar pink hanging lamps positioned directly above a classic wooden dining table. The lights are modern, almost space-age in appearance, whereas the polished timber table is a much more traditional piece.
Rather than jarring, the two items complement each other well. The pink of the shades also matches the bold splash of colour on the back wall.
Here we get a proper look at the hallway and stairs, which we could only glimpse in the previous image. The lively purple-pink shade completely transforms the space and is a practical choice for an area that sees a lot of general wear and tear through every day use.
The stairs are something: called a 'floating staircase'. The design also boasts a glass balustrade and simple steel railing in favour of the traditional, chunkier designs.
The wrap-around windows allow the garden to become a feature of the living room, taking the place of a painting or piece of wall art. The expanse of green makes for a beautiful backdrop and helps keep the ties between nature and the interior of the home strong.
Thanks to the windows and the light colour scheme the room has a reinvigorating quality—perhaps this is also something to do with the natural design elements inside, which includes the wooden slats above the sofas and the ultra modern log burning fire.
The minimalist interiors have been carefully chosen and arranged to create a cosy space, which also allows for free movement and remains light and bright all day. Stunning!
As you no doubt already know, the smaller details can really make a big difference to the look and feel of a house and this one is no exception.
From the contrasting materials to the positioning and size of the windows, the architecture itself takes this fact into account, as too do the interiors. Unusual golden hanging lamps look like capsules or cocoons of warm, ambient light, helping to make this space what it is.
To take a tour of another beautiful environmentally conscious project, check out: Très Chic Eco-Home.