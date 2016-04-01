homify 360º: Stylish Eco-Home, Bedfordshire

Today we're taking a tour around a sustainable home that was designed by Platform 5 Architects and is located on the edge of a ribbon development village in rural Bedfordshire. The location is truly stunning, with the house surrounded by trees, fields and greenery for as far as the eye can see.

The property blends in with its surroundings and has been designed to appear as though it's floating over the hedgerows. The smooth chestnut clad exterior is modern yet respectful of the surroundings and the large windows, which wrap around the lower floor, blur the barrier between indoors and out, thus creating a harmony between domestic and natural spaces.

Let's take a look around!