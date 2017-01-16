​12 life-improving designs for your home's laundry area

We are all aware of the importance of a house having a functional side in addition to a beautiful one. After all, our homes are where we live, which goes hand in hand with daily tasks like cooking, cleaning and working.

Thus, for today’s piece, we want to focus on a working zone that, in our books at least, gets far too little attention: the laundry room. Whether you choose to dedicate one day a week to dirty laundry or toss those garments into the washing at the end of each day is completely up to you. However, we feel it is our responsibility to treat you to some visual inspiration for your laundry space in terms of both functional layout and aesthetic beauty.

Thus, scroll on and see our 12 must-see examples.