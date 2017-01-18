A 370 m² home built in record time!

You know how much we love showing you properties on the weirder end of the spectrum. While today's project looks every inch a luxury dream home, it's the way it was constructed and what it's been designed to do that makes it so interesting.
Commissioned by a young couple with a family on the way, there was a focus on the importance of integrating the home into the stunning natural surroundings, which includes a river and forest. However, it also needed to be as environmentally friendly as possible. The result is a spectacular wooden home that was completed in just three and a half months. Amazing, right?
Its green credentials are even more impressive. A wood stove was installed to take care of heating the home, while a heat pump and geothermal air ventilation system supported the internal environment stability. With an energy-efficiency rating of A+, you'd be forgiven for assuming this was an expensive project, especially given the short time frame. In reality, it cost just £139,000 for 370 m² of space!
We think we've whet your appetite enough, so let's get in there and take a closer look…
From here, you can see that this house was in part a modular build, with a concrete ground-floor and striking wooden upper.
A generous size for a growing family, it was built into the landscape in order to seat it more effectively and allow for the inside to have an element of geothermal insulation.
Even the bare bones look special, don't they?
Looking every inch the perfect contemporary build, when you understand all of the considerations that went into the home design and how incredibly energy-efficient it is, you can't help but be impressed.
We love the distinction between the concrete base and the gorgeous, stained upper-floor. By keeping the façade simple, there can be no accusations of showboating here; that's just a happy accident brought on by incredible design. Bravo to the architect!
Including a terrace that runs the full width of the façade might seem a little indulgent, but when you consider how stunning the surroundings are, it would have been churlish not to make them a highlight.
Softly ageing decking adds a pale grey (almost concrete tone) to this upper-level, which mirrors the base wonderfully. And with glass safety rails in place, nothing impedes that glorious outlook.
Something about the exterior of this house made us assume there would be a spectacularly modern kitchen inside and we are not disappointed.
Storage cupboards have been added to every conceivable patch of wall, yet there is no feeling of claustrophobia. Instead, we just see a sleek installation that's finished in a neutral colour and includes top of the range, eco-friendly appliances.
As if this kitchen wasn't already fantastically well stocked with storage, swing around to stand behind the counter and you find even more soft-close drawers and cupboards.
That's not the only thing you'll find, as that view is truly something to admire!
We can't get enough of rugged, textural stone interior walls and this one has us going crazy.
Completed with small, almost mosaic pieces of flint, stone and slate, the dimensions of colour are incredible and a perfect reflection of the changing colours of the trees outside.
All at once, it's every season in this fabulous open-plan room and, with the wood stove, you know it'll be toasty whatever the weather is doing.
Up on the first-floor, we're starting to see richer, more organic colours and tones being used, while down on the ground-floor, the palette is a little more subdued and grey.
That's how we realised that the outside façade is dictating the interior design! For example, you can see the pale concrete hues running through this downstairs bathroom, with only muted mosaics breaking up the cool tones.
Of course, any eco home has wood in every conceivable location and this charming bathroom is no exception.
With the floor neatly meeting a wooden feature wall, there is a flow reminiscent of the exterior cladding and we're enjoying the splash of black, which offers just the right amount of contrast.
The contemporary sinks are a fun little touch too.
We understand if eco homes make you think of outside natural toilets and wattle and daub, but this is the modern age and things have progressed.
Here you can see a bathroom suite that looks, functions and seems like any other, but it recycles waste water!
Admit it, this is exactly the house the clients got! How rare it is to see a sketch of the proposed design brought to life in such perfect detail?
Give it a few years and there will be more flora and fauna helping to bed it into the landscape, but we can't help profess our love and admiration for it as it stands now.
