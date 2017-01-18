A 370 m² home built in record time!

You know how much we love showing you properties on the weirder end of the spectrum. While today's project looks every inch a luxury dream home, it's the way it was constructed and what it's been designed to do that makes it so interesting.

Commissioned by a young couple with a family on the way, there was a focus on the importance of integrating the home into the stunning natural surroundings, which includes a river and forest. However, it also needed to be as environmentally friendly as possible. The result is a spectacular wooden home that was completed in just three and a half months. Amazing, right?

Its green credentials are even more impressive. A wood stove was installed to take care of heating the home, while a heat pump and geothermal air ventilation system supported the internal environment stability. With an energy-efficiency rating of A+, you'd be forgiven for assuming this was an expensive project, especially given the short time frame. In reality, it cost just £139,000 for 370 m² of space!

We think we've whet your appetite enough, so let's get in there and take a closer look…