15 small wood and stone bathrooms (you will love!)

Small bathrooms can be incredibly stylish if you use the best materials to create a feeling of fresh ambience and we don't think there are many better combinations than natural wood and stone.
Bathroom designers have been upping their game in terms of utilising more organic materials into small spaces and today, we present some truly gorgeous examples, which we're confident will inspire you.
If you could be in the market for a bathroom upgrade then you came to the right place!
How charming is this bathroom?
By keeping the walls bright white, there is plenty of scope for adding a dark slate floor and bath surround and, with some warmer wooden accents, the room doesn't feel small or cramped at all.
The exposed stone wall adds another element of lovely natural design!
This bathroom is technically outside but we know this scheme would also work well indoors.
Pebbles in the shower tray look great and must feel heavenly underfoot. Plus, we're obsessed with the bamboo sink background! A great idea that won't have cost much yet has a big impact.
If you like your interior design with a little exotic flavour, this is going to tempt you no end.
The ornate carved wood, finished in black, works so well with the bronze stone tiles behind the bath and is that a black stone toilet surround?
A pale wooden tub keeps the whole room feeling exciting and we love it!
Have you ever seen a sink or tap like this?
The tap is the wooden column that hangs from the ceiling and dispenses water into a ready and waiting bowl of gorgeous white pebbles. We are as confused as we are in awe!
This might only be a small sink unit but it packs a lot of amazing style.
The natural pebbles underneath ground the entire scheme wonderfully, then a sleek marble vanity houses the sink with no struggle. It's all finished off with a long, lean slice of wood affixed to the wall.
You almost want to reach out and stroke everything!
Everything about this small bathroom works and, with amazing extra lighting on the floor and projecting down onto the vanity unit, there is a dark yet warm ambience that the natural wood wall and stones add to.
This unfussy bathroom has such a fantastically rustic vibe, thanks to textural walls, amazing stone sinks and dark wood vanity and bath surround.
There looks to be a lot going on in terms of materials, but they all come together to form such a cohesive whole.
This might be the most organic bathroom we've ever seen.
There has been no attempt to soften or lessen the impact of chunky dark stone pieces and even the floor is pared back. An exposed wood ceiling helps to give the room a little softness, but the dark vibe is enticing.
We have so much love for this small bathroom.
Two long windows allow plenty of light in and gradually introduce natural wood into play, which then continues into the vanity unit. Add in some sandy natural stone and suddenly you have a beautiful, almost Mediterranean feel.
The impact of the combined heritage tiles, natural stone walls, glossy white suite items and warm wood bath surround is spectacular.
It's somehow modern yet rustic, and classic but cool, all at the same time. We're really enjoying seeing how people create these hybrid rooms!
This small bathroom is perfection!
Clearly found in an older property that has history, quirks and personality, the way the chunky stone wall and antique-style vanity (and even the shapely toilet seat) work together is amazing.
There is such a high-end look to the space.
We instantly relate to this bathroom as we're always keen on those that manage to squeeze in a bath at an angle.
Once we stopped appreciating the tub placement, we were taken aback by the beautifully imperfect stone walls and vintage roof beams. Just pass us some candles and we'd be very happy here!
Before you even enter this bathroom, the door has already set the tone for some dark and luxurious wood. But then you walk in and see the same used for the mirror surround and cabinet and there's an instant feeling of cohesion.
The only way to complement such a heady hue is with some understated stone and the grey here is ideal.
The reclaimed crate storage and shabby chic vanity look wonderful, but when you throw in grey natural stone wall tiles, you suddenly have an amazingly beautiful room.
If you've been looking at these examples and thinking they're nice, but you prefer a high-end finish over something rustic, this is the bathroom for you.
Painted brick walls ensure texture is in play, but a contemporary wooden vanity unit keeps everything looking sleek and modern at the same time. Stone and wood really is the dream combination for every bathroom and everyone!
