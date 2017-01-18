10 brilliant and simple kitchen ideas (you'll thank us for)

Want to make a huge statement with your kitchen (and improve its functionality) without investing too much time, effort or money? Then we have 10 amazing ideas for you!
Kitchen planners already know all the tricks of the trade when it comes to upping the practicality of a room and making the style really sparkle, but us laymen need all the help we can get.
From simple additions that will make cooking more of a pleasure, to being a little bit bolder with colour, we've found some great ways to make your kitchen stand alone as a stylish space, so take a look and see which ideas you might like to try.
There's nothing better than a quick, cheap and useful upgrade for a kitchen and a magnetic wall is all of those things. Once in place, you can stick condiment containers and reminders to it!
homify hint: As a super cheap solution, how about using a hot glue gun to attach a new baking try to a wall?
Breakfast bars will never cease to be useful and stylish, but if you go the extra mile and opt for really striking stools, the look will be even more covetable.
homify hint: If you want to stay within a tight budget, how about covering existing stool seat pads with a funky fabric? You'll only need a staple gun!
When you want to add some upmarket chic to your kitchen but don't want to start ripping out cabinets, how about filling some blank wall space with artistic food-themed prints?
If you're creative, you could even have a go at screen printing some of your own.
Plain shelves aren't a bad thing as they look clean, minimalist and chic. However, when you want to add some extra pizzazz to your kitchen, not many things look better than some pretty edges.
You can simply glue ornate elements straight on and paint them to match.
Indoor plants in the kitchen look great and, if you get the right varieties, also smell wonderful and cut through stale cooking odours.
You could even take this a step further and start growing some of your own herbs. Now that's killing two birds with one delicious stone!
Who has time to sort through their rubbish, categorising things before putting them into separate bins?
Nobody we know, but it's so easy if you have a pull-out bin drawer with different sections! You have a bin for everything and don't even need to think about it.
When you want to give your kitchen some va va voom, but you don't want to simply buy readily available items, you need to unleash your crafty side.
These eye-catching conical flask lampshades are such a focal point and you won't see them in anyone else's home!
DIY upgrades are a lot of fun, cost-effective and usually make a significant impact in your space.
One of our favourites is using Sharpie pens to draw on plain tiles to give them a style injection.This is perfect for when you have an idea in your mind but can't find a product that perfectly matches it.
For storage that looks as good as it functions, you can't beat wicker baskets.
Perfect for island shelves, on top of your fridge, or even on the counter, wicker baskets will always look cute and rustic, while also being perfect for stashing clutter and even fresh food in.
How about a wicker basket in the place of a fruit bowl?
Finally, we had to show you this gorgeous green kitchen, as we imagine a few of you are considering a grander kitchen upgrade.
If you usually play it safe with your cabinet colours, we implore you to at least consider something a little less common, as this ivy green is utterly amazing! Purple stool are optional but we're into them as well.
