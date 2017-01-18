10 brilliant and simple kitchen ideas (you'll thank us for)

Want to make a huge statement with your kitchen (and improve its functionality) without investing too much time, effort or money? Then we have 10 amazing ideas for you!

Kitchen planners already know all the tricks of the trade when it comes to upping the practicality of a room and making the style really sparkle, but us laymen need all the help we can get.

From simple additions that will make cooking more of a pleasure, to being a little bit bolder with colour, we've found some great ways to make your kitchen stand alone as a stylish space, so take a look and see which ideas you might like to try.