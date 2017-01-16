This Winchester family renovated their home brilliantly

A noteworthy architectural structure? Sounds like something we’d be interested in! Today’s homify 360° highlight takes you to a picturesque location in Winchester where a split-level property underwent a little transformation to turn it into a contemporary two-storey home.
LA Hally Architect were the experts in charge of this project. In addition to the aforementioned changes, it was also decided to refocus the house’s internal spaces and views towards the garden. But that’s not all… a new kitchen and study was created and housed within an eye-catching timber-clad structure on the top-floor, punctuated by a series of windows that allow the lush garden- and landscape views to flood indoors.
For functionality, a new external staircase was added to the space below the vaulted timber-clad roof structure.
Let’s take a look at the stylish end results…
What a wonderful vision this house is; a striking presence that demands attention as it stands on a bright green plot complete with lush garden features.
What makes this house even more eye-catching (apart from its serious commitment to style and contemporary design) is its palette of materials, which took inspiration from the surroundings. Cedar cladding expertly mimics the lush trees that grow on the property, and also plays a big part in the earthy colour palette that adorns the house.
A closer inspection (and shifting our perspective to the side) reveals the striking look of the façade that combines different materials. Both wood and brick bring their own unique beauty (not to mention texture) to the party, resulting in a house that looks quite sturdy and stylish.
Time to see that new timber-clad structure from the inside…
How fantastic are these windows and skylights that allow an abundance of both garden views and natural light to filter indoors? And since the exterior surfaces of this new structure are already quite busy in terms of pattern, it was wisely decided to opt for a cleaner look on the inside – thus, simple white on an undisturbed clean wall does the trick.
Of course nobody can overlook the dashing ceiling lamps dangling from above, which will no doubt ensure a glowing illumination as soon as night falls.
Before we conclude our tour, we take one last look at the interiors, only this time we focus on how those generous windows allow for a permanent link with the lush exterior landscape.
Any structure that is fortunate enough to be placed in such a location definitely needs the right tools (and professionals) in order to make optimum use of such views – and this project most definitely made the correct choice for both.
