This Winchester family renovated their home brilliantly

A noteworthy architectural structure? Sounds like something we’d be interested in! Today’s homify 360° highlight takes you to a picturesque location in Winchester where a split-level property underwent a little transformation to turn it into a contemporary two-storey home.

LA Hally Architect were the experts in charge of this project. In addition to the aforementioned changes, it was also decided to refocus the house’s internal spaces and views towards the garden. But that’s not all… a new kitchen and study was created and housed within an eye-catching timber-clad structure on the top-floor, punctuated by a series of windows that allow the lush garden- and landscape views to flood indoors.

For functionality, a new external staircase was added to the space below the vaulted timber-clad roof structure.

Let’s take a look at the stylish end results…