​The little bathroom that went from EWW to OHH

A living room. A kitchen. Or even a garden – there is really no limit to what interior (or exterior) space we will include here on homify, especially ones that are in desperate need of some refurbishment. That is why we created our ‘before and after’ segments so that you can share in the beauty and inspiration of renovations and modern makeovers.

Speaking of which, today’s makeover piece focuses on a small (yet comfortable) bathroom that was severely outdated. As you will soon see from our images, it looked like just about every piece and surface in this bathroom gave up – even the floor, which was one of the worst ‘before’ states we’ve encountered here on homify.

But let’s start at the beginning…