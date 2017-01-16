​The little bathroom that went from EWW to OHH

A living room. A kitchen. Or even a garden – there is really no limit to what interior (or exterior) space we will include here on homify, especially ones that are in desperate need of some refurbishment. That is why we created our ‘before and after’ segments so that you can share in the beauty and inspiration of renovations and modern makeovers.
Speaking of which, today’s makeover piece focuses on a small (yet comfortable) bathroom that was severely outdated. As you will soon see from our images, it looked like just about every piece and surface in this bathroom gave up – even the floor, which was one of the worst ‘before’ states we’ve encountered here on homify.
But let’s start at the beginning…
Although the sink and toilet were both outdated, they still seemed adequate in getting the necessary jobs done. However, here on homify we strive for “oh, wow” and not “good enough”, so let’s continue.
It would seem that the tub was in the same boat as the toilet and sink – an old one, that is.
Coated in a sickly grey-yellow colour, these elements clashed horribly with the wall tiles, which were also not the latest and greatest options to pick out for a modern bathroom design.
Simply astonishing – and not in a good way. How can anybody allow a space’s floor to deteriorate like this? It was going to take far more than some soapy water to rectify this situation…
Fortunately, some expert professionals were called in to remedy the situation. Let’s see how they fared.
How marvellous! What was once dull and outdated has now become clean, crisp and so very contemporary.
Not only were both toilet and sink replaced with more modern versions, but the new sink flaunts a vanity complete with attached cupboard for storage – a very crucial element in any home.
Let’s see what else is new!
We definitely wouldn’t mind drawing a bath (or taking a shower) in this new space. The dreary and tired tub from before was let go, and in its place we now get to witness a much more modern model complete with glass pane (for the shower) and ultra-shiny fixtures.
And look: the walls also got treated to a brand new look!
Thank goodness we don’t have to wear shoes in the bathroom anymore for fear of picking up some sort of foot fungus! But anyway, the designers already impressed us with the new sink and toilet, yet they really hit the nail on the head by decking the entire bathroom out in some crisp new floor tiles.
That creamy, off-white hue does a tremendous job of not only enhancing the other modern touch-ups, but also adding visual spaciousness to the whole room. Bravo, designers!
