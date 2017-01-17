​7 detached houses you could build with a tiny budget

Detached homes are standalone structures that don’t share an exterior wall with another house or building, and these are typically the most desirable when it comes to single-family units. They are also known as single-detached dwellings or separate houses.

But stop cursing yourself for not winning the lottery – you don’t need it. At least not to treat yourself to a detached house, for the examples we are viewing today were all constructed on a budget.

Whether they made use of low-cost materials or are prefab houses, these seven detached houses all provide beauty and functionality to their inhabitants without breaking the bank.

Let’s take a look…