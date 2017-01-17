This new build will change your mind

Everybody can agree that space seems to be an endangered species these days – maybe people knew many years ago that it would come to that, and that is why they referred to the future as “the space age”.
But let’s not focus on the negative, for today’s homify 360° discovery can definitely cheer us up. It reminds us that there is hope, for spacious abodes do still exist! And this one is a brand new build that flaunts a very charming look and vibe.
From the professional home builders J.J.Mullane in Canterbury comes a project that involved the demolition of a dilapidated commercial building on an awkward site. The next step was the complete redesign of a residential dwelling in its place for some very fortunate homeowners.
Let’s take a look…
Certain materials are just naturally adept at adding style to a space, and brick is definitely one of those options. Just look how wonderfully the brick adorns this exterior surface of the house – so much pattern, such a beautiful texture, and then we haven’t even come to the fact that a myriad of warm and earthy hues are also injected into those wall surfaces.
The grey roof and dark window/door frames were excellent choices, for they contrast quite effectively with the brick surfaces.
The brick beauty continues onto the front façade, only here it meets up with another delightfully raw material that can also be counted upon for a striking look and texture – wood, which coats the front door, overhang beam and fence.
Want to see what the interiors look like?
How fantastically spacious are these interiors? The warm earthy hues of the exterior brick makes way for crisp whites that coat the walls and ceilings of the interior spaces, yet we can’t overlook the wooden floors and other surfaces (like ceiling beams) which add a touch of raw material into the mix.
Those high vaulted ceilings definitely add to the spacious feel of the insides!
This spacious room is part of an open-plan layout, and although we can glimpse the kitchen at the back, there is still prime potential for the rest of the floor. Will the homeowners add in a dining area, or make this layout share the floor space with a living room instead? How about both?
One thing is for sure: thanks to the soft neutral colour palette, any additional furniture and decorations (regardless of hues, patterns or textures) added to this oh-so spacious layout will look most superb.
