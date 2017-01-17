Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This new build will change your mind

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
New-build, J.J.Mullane Ltd J.J.Mullane Ltd Classic style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Everybody can agree that space seems to be an endangered species these days – maybe people knew many years ago that it would come to that, and that is why they referred to the future as “the space age”.

But let’s not focus on the negative, for today’s homify 360° discovery can definitely cheer us up. It reminds us that there is hope, for spacious abodes do still exist! And this one is a brand new build that flaunts a very charming look and vibe.

From the professional home builders J.J.Mullane in Canterbury comes a project that involved the demolition of a dilapidated commercial building on an awkward site. The next step was the complete redesign of a residential dwelling in its place for some very fortunate homeowners.

Let’s take a look…

Beautiful textures

New-build, J.J.Mullane Ltd J.J.Mullane Ltd Classic style houses
J.J.Mullane Ltd

New-build

J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd

Certain materials are just naturally adept at adding style to a space, and brick is definitely one of those options. Just look how wonderfully the brick adorns this exterior surface of the house – so much pattern, such a beautiful texture, and then we haven’t even come to the fact that a myriad of warm and earthy hues are also injected into those wall surfaces. 

The grey roof and dark window/door frames were excellent choices, for they contrast quite effectively with the brick surfaces.

The front entrance

New-build, J.J.Mullane Ltd J.J.Mullane Ltd Classic style houses
J.J.Mullane Ltd

New-build

J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd

The brick beauty continues onto the front façade, only here it meets up with another delightfully raw material that can also be counted upon for a striking look and texture – wood, which coats the front door, overhang beam and fence. 

Want to see what the interiors look like?

Coated in white and space

New-build, J.J.Mullane Ltd J.J.Mullane Ltd Classic style living room
J.J.Mullane Ltd

New-build

J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd

How fantastically spacious are these interiors? The warm earthy hues of the exterior brick makes way for crisp whites that coat the walls and ceilings of the interior spaces, yet we can’t overlook the wooden floors and other surfaces (like ceiling beams) which add a touch of raw material into the mix. 

Those high vaulted ceilings definitely add to the spacious feel of the insides!

An open-plan delight

New-build, J.J.Mullane Ltd J.J.Mullane Ltd Classic style kitchen
J.J.Mullane Ltd

New-build

J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd

This spacious room is part of an open-plan layout, and although we can glimpse the kitchen at the back, there is still prime potential for the rest of the floor. Will the homeowners add in a dining area, or make this layout share the floor space with a living room instead? How about both? 

One thing is for sure: thanks to the soft neutral colour palette, any additional furniture and decorations (regardless of hues, patterns or textures) added to this oh-so spacious layout will look most superb. 

Now what if your home isn’t as spacious as this house? We’ve got you covered; see these: 21 small ideas that'll make a big impact in your home.

Ideas that'll inspire you to have a modern rustic kitchen
Tell us what you thought of this new build!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks