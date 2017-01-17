This new build will change your mind

Everybody can agree that space seems to be an endangered species these days – maybe people knew many years ago that it would come to that, and that is why they referred to the future as “the space age”.

But let’s not focus on the negative, for today’s homify 360° discovery can definitely cheer us up. It reminds us that there is hope, for spacious abodes do still exist! And this one is a brand new build that flaunts a very charming look and vibe.

From the professional home builders J.J.Mullane in Canterbury comes a project that involved the demolition of a dilapidated commercial building on an awkward site. The next step was the complete redesign of a residential dwelling in its place for some very fortunate homeowners.

Let’s take a look…