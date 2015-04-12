Your browser is out-of-date.

Highlights of the week: new builds to rustic villas

James Rippon James Rippon
Double side dormer , A1 Lofts and Extensions
As we see yet another Easter fly by, the year keeps rolling on all too fast. This week's top 5 covered all bases, from modern new builds, remodels of historic Tuscan villas, to roof extensions in Surrey. To see the highlights of this week on homify, check out these 5 projects.

1. homify 360º: Contemporary new build, Farnham

Wickham House, C7 architects
C7 architects

Wickham House

C7 architects
C7 architects
C7 architects

This newly built home in Farnham has been designed to remain classic and timeless as the years pass, with the designers choosing a combination of red brick and stone. Although its exterior has been built to look traditional, the interior is anything but, with open plan living complete with a sleek interior style. To see the full project, click here.

2. Fantastic fire pits

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

While it might feel like spring is well and truly on its way, it seems our readers are still enjoying the love of an open fire pit. This article sees 6 enviable outdoor fire pits, from contemporary designs, to something a little more classic, to a portable fire pit perfect for chilly nights camping. To see the full list, click here.

3. homify 360°: Victorian roof extension in Surrey

Double side dormer , A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Double side dormer

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

From the street, at first glance, it is hard to tell that there has been any extension at all added to the roof of this Victorian home in Surrey. Upon further inspection you begin to realise this home hides something special in the roof. Here you will find a new open space, with two single beds and a lounge area; the perfect retreat for visiting guests. Click here to see what we mean.

4. Before & after: Renovating a villa in Tuscany

Ristrutturazione ed ampliamento di un fabbricato rurale a Suvereto (LI), mc2 architettura
mc2 architettura

mc2 architettura
mc2 architettura
mc2 architettura

The romance of Tuscany is undeniable; the rolling hills, the warm summer evenings, the vineyards, ancient towns, and the stunning coastline is the stuff of fairytales. So, when we came across this renovated Tuscan villa, we knew it was going to be a crowd favourite. To see the drab farmhouse converted into a stunning rural retreat, click here.

5. homify 360°: Garage plot transformation, Haringey

Haringey Brick House, Satish Jassal Architects
Satish Jassal Architects

Haringey Brick House

Satish Jassal Architects
Satish Jassal Architects
Satish Jassal Architects

What was once an inconspicuous garage plot in the north London borough of Haringey, has now become a newly built modern home, dominated by brick and timber both inside and out. Click here to see how they did it.

Which was your favourite project from this week?

