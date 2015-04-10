Pommery Champagne Bar, Park Lane

The Pommery Champagne Bar in the Park Lane Hilton has been transformed with a complete refurbishment courtesy of Fraher Architects. The architects have successfully given the establishment a makeover which reflects the essence of the Pommery estate, and has an undeniably luxurious and indulgent feel. The design proposal introduced a sensitive intervention that doesn't extensively alter the existing building fabric, but is still able to maximise space.

The idea behind the design was to evoke the feeling of drinking in a vineyard, and that is exactly what has been achieved, with backlit, abstract vines creating a relaxed but sophisticated mood. Not only have the interiors been transformed, but so too was the logo, branding, and marketing materials. This was done in partnership with Graphic Design firm Freytag Anderson for a full overhaul of the bar's image. Let's take a closer look…