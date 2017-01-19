16 small gardens that fit anywhere in your home

If you've been dreaming of having a stunning garden to complement your home but think it's not possible because you don't have a lot of space to play with, think again.

Professionals have been creating some absolutely astonishing installations on the tiniest plots for years and we've begun to sit up and take notice.

To give you some inspiration, we've brought 17 brilliant and inspired spaces together into this article and know you're going to find the answer to your small garden problem, so grab your gloves and let's start looking!