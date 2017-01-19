Your browser is out-of-date.

16 small gardens that fit anywhere in your home

Stone Courtyard House, Ansari Architects Ansari Architects Modern garden
If you've been dreaming of having a stunning garden to complement your home but think it's not possible because you don't have a lot of space to play with, think again. 

Professionals have been creating some absolutely astonishing installations on the tiniest plots for years and we've begun to sit up and take notice. 

To give you some inspiration, we've brought 17 brilliant and inspired spaces together into this article and know you're going to find the answer to your small garden problem, so grab your gloves and let's start looking!

1. The ultimate indoor garden

What we love about this small garden is that it's actually inside the main house. 

This would be a great way to transform any small, ineffective space into something more beautiful and eye-catching. The little sunken beds in place of flagstones could work anywhere!

2. A tiny desert-scape

What a small but beautiful installation.

Some coloured rocks and self-sufficient cacti and succulents are all you need to create a lovely little display that will grab a lot of attention!

3. Putting a corner to good use

We love the extra touch of adding feature walls to this corner, as they make for the perfect natural backdrop to spiky, pretty plants.

Simple wooden planters are a natural choice for getting right into those corner spaces.

4. A bit of this and a bit of that

A tiny lawn this may be but, by keeping it in great condition and accessorising it with some amazing borders, it makes as much impact as a far larger one would. 

The bonsai tree is a great touch that's proportional with the space and those white pebbles? Divine!

5. An elegant entrance

If you have no back garden at all but you're desperate to get some foliage in and around your property, a small entrance installation is just the ticket. 

We love this palm as it maximises the effect, while needing very little space to actually grow.

6. Rock it out!

If you want to create an engaging, organic feature in your home but aren't necessarily the best gardener, can we tempt you with a small rockery?

No maintenance and perpetual good looks are enough to tempt us and it can be finished perfectly with just bark chippings.

7. Inject a little Zen

This mini Zen garden is everything! Cordoned off in a specially-built circular bed, there is a lot going on and a real tableau has been created. 

Shrubs, leafy foliage and pretty white shingle give the water feature a beautiful backdrop and the bamboo is the perfect finishing touch.

8. Individual planter boxes

These boxes are such a great idea! You can have one plant in the centre planter and then mix things up by adding something different around the base. 

Better still, you can choose to install more or fewer boxes depending on the size of your garden!

9. Try a living wall

Vertical gardens are continuing to grow (pun intended) in popularity as they offer the possibility of some living greenery without needing anything other than a wall. 

This one looks great and could even be installed inside a house. Imagine it with some really leafy ferns!

10. Small and subtle

This delightful corner bed might be small but, with a nice variety of plants and some colourful flowers, it looks every inch a perfect little garden. 

We could see something like this working in a tiny courtyard and if you wanted to upgrade it a little, you could go for some coloured shingle.

11. Shingle and wood

This little garden is absolutely perfect for those odd little patches of space that seem to serve no purpose, but aren't big enough to be truly useful. 

Shingle and rustic wood look great together and have created the ideal little path.

12. The go anywhere garden

You know where this lovely style of small garden would work? Anywhere!

On a rooftop, a balcony or in a small outdoor space, it would add plenty of style and charm and could even be useful if you plant some herbs.

13. A full feature wall

If the living wall idea tempted you but you like to really make a statement, how about a full living wall? 

We think this example is great as it shows how versatile a tiny balcony space can be. The extra floor planters look fantastic!

14. The beautiful triangle

Well, this little patch of garden space might not be big enough to get lost in, but it's as pretty as a picture. 

Simply cordoning off a little triangle is a great idea as you can pack a lot of plants in, without sacrificing too much of your path or driveway.

15. Keep it simple

With the raised border cast in concrete to match the rest of the driveway, this little patch of greenery is heaven. 

The selection of differently shaped plants is inspired as it makes for a really eye-catching and interesting installation, whilst still being low-maintenance. 

16. Self-contained pots

This mini garden is fabulous! Everything you need to enjoy some greenery and cheerful flowers is right here and you don't need even a smidgen of garden space. 

Perfect for patios, balconies or courtyards, a handful of beautiful plant pots really do go a long way!

For more garden inspiration,. take a look at this Ideabook: This family's urban garden is the pride of the street.

Which small garden style did you love the most?

