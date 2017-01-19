20 modern fences to make your home stylish (and safe)

Home security is a concern from us all, but nobody wants to negate a stylish façade in favour of a ugly fence that nobody can scale. Luckily, there is a compromise, with beautiful garden fencing acting as a deterrent to home invaders, as well as a chic addition to the exterior of your property.

We've found some incredible designs that will show that you don't have to choose between security and style and, with a host of amazing fencing designers out there, you'll be able to find something absolutely perfect for you and your taste.

Join us as we show you the very best fencing available and see if your imagination is fired up!