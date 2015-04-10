A shepherd's hut garden room

A country style interior is one of our most favoured, owning a unique charm and character all of its own. Nothing speaks of quality more than time-tested pieces, and while you might not be able to find the exact antique piece you like, there will always be a more cost-effective antique reproduction, allowing you to always use this style. With such a rich history, it seems only fitting to kit out a shepherd's hut in this interior design style.

