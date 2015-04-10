A shepherd's hut garden room

You may have seen a tiny hut on wheels somewhere along your travels and thought to yourself, “what is that thing?”. It's more than likely to have been a shepherd's hut. These charming little huts have been around since the 19th century, and were originally used by, you guessed it, shepherds, for living in during sheep-raising and lambing. They were a kitchen, dining room, bedroom, sitting room and store room all rolled into one; something of an early caravan. Today, however, companies like Downland Shepherd Huts are making modern shepherd's huts for a number of purposes such as for a garden office, garden room, studio, guest room or garden retreat.
Their rustic charm is undeniable, and their multitude of uses means they can suit any property big enough to accommodate them. Built throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, they commonly were made of iron wheels and corrugated iron tops. Today's modern shepherd's huts are much more comfortable than their original counterparts; now built with proper insulation to keep the interior warm in winter and cool in summer.
Keeping the rustic charm of their exterior continued in the interior, these shepherd's huts are are cosy retreat from the outside world, fitted with laminate oak flooring, cladded interior walls and charming country style decoration. Seen here is the Nodmore Garden Room, which can be custom built to any size, and can include optional extras such as a wood burning stove, and can even be hooked up to electricity and water.
The potential for a modern shepherd's hut is huge, and we couldn't think of anywhere cosier and more peaceful to work than in a shepherd's hut. As the huts can be supplied with power and water, it is easy to have a bespoke hut built to your specific needs, which is much cheaper than a home office extension, that can easily be transported should you move.
As with any small space, smart storage solutions should be at the forefront of design. The area under the day bed of the Nodmore Garden Room has been well utilised, using these rustic crates for storage. The best part about a garden room such as this is not only are they a great hang out, but they can become a great project to complete, coming in self-build kits for the more DIY type homeowner.
A country style interior is one of our most favoured, owning a unique charm and character all of its own. Nothing speaks of quality more than time-tested pieces, and while you might not be able to find the exact antique piece you like, there will always be a more cost-effective antique reproduction, allowing you to always use this style. With such a rich history, it seems only fitting to kit out a shepherd's hut in this interior design style.
