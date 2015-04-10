This 4 storey Victorian terrace house in Fulham has been extended by Peek Architecture, and the interiors have been rejuvenated, courtesy of Compass & Rose. Finally, the finished product which we can see here, has been captured by Alex Maguire Photography for us to admire. First off, we're greeted by a traditional brick exterior, though the updated windows and stunning modern extension add a contemporary twist to this period façade. Despite the fresh finishing touches to the exterior and the courtyard, it's still a surprise just how modern and 'current' the interior of this Victorian property is. A monochrome theme runs throughout, with minimalist interiors that look both stylish and cosy. Without further ado, let's take a closer look…
Long, 12 pane windows are present on every level, ensuring the house remains filled with daylight from morning until evening. The retractable patio doors leading off the extension blend in seamlessly with the older aspects of the exterior, and the mirroring of the 4 panel design on the upper and lower levels creates a pleasant, orderly aesthetic. Bearing in mind we're in Fulham, outside space is precious, and so this courtyard really is a special addition to the home.
Have you ever seen a kitchen looking so sleek and shiny? Silver is a clear winner in this room, with silver hanging lamps and kitchen accessories incorporated into the design. The glossy surfaces and smooth cupboards, which hide away all the necessary utensils, pots, and pans, give the room a futuristic feel. All appears calm and quiet in this ultra modern kitchen, though we can imagine it's the first port of call during parties and celebrations, with a generous dining area and plenty of space for mingling and catching up with guests.
On closer inspection, we can see that seats really are suited to entertaining, as the curved sofa chair can accommodate a decent number of people, and there are also 3 separate (extremely comfy looking) chairs around the other side. The table itself is made from glass, which means that the transparent surface reflects the light which beams down from above, enhancing the brightness in the room.
The spacious living room maintains the calm, neutral colour palette evident throughout this stunning home. The large window facing on to the yard is a charming feature that transforms the mood and feel of this room. The interior is in a class of its own, with every last detail carefully considered, from the classic fireplace, to the the plush carpet and studded ottomans. Thanks to the mix and balance of fabrics and shades, though most falling somewhere on the spectrum between black and soft grey, the room has a relaxing and welcoming ambience.
The extension is the crowning glory of this property. It blends in beautifully with the original building, it's light and open, and it has been furnished in a sophisticated and elegant fashion. The roof, which benefits from not being overshadowed, has been utilised with skylights to allow extra light to pour in and illuminate the interior. The light, bright atmosphere is an undeniable mood-booster, making this spot the perfect place to unwind. A long cabinet against the wall to the left hand side offers a tidy and practical storage system, freeing up the centre of the room, freeing up more floor space.
The white and grey theme continues into the bedroom, which like the living room, also combines various tones and textures for a rich, layered look. Spotlights along the cornices of the ceiling provide soft and evenly-distributed lighting, and the cream carpet adds brightness, contrasting with the mahogany wardrobes . Through the gap between the two wardrobes, we get a peak of the luxurious white en suite…
The all-white bathroom is an oasis of peace and serenity, with luxurious finishing touches such as marble edging along the sinks and bath tub, and an impressive piece of art hanging on the wall. The black blinds are in stark opposition to the rest of the interiors, providing some variation in the palate, and drawing the eye to the charming original window.
