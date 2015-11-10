A Wonderful Flat Transformation

Interior design is such a double-edged sword, with people wanting to do something that really reflects them and the personality of their property, while still staying on trend and current. We've talked about old and outdated schemes before, but old can be a positive adjective that means elegance and sophistication, in line with the age of a house, whereas outdated refers to a space that is in desperate need of a revamp.

That was the case with this apartment in the Portuguese city of Oporto, which had décor that was totally outdated, within a structure that was sound, making it an ideal transformation candidate. The result is a refreshing, light and airy space that has grasped its metamorphosis with both hands and really embraced change.

Don't just take our word for it though; let's take a look!