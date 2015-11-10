A Wonderful Flat Transformation

Interior design is such a double-edged sword, with people wanting to do something that really reflects them and the personality of their property, while still staying on trend and current. We've talked about old and outdated schemes before, but old can be a positive adjective that means elegance and sophistication, in line with the age of a house, whereas outdated refers to a space that is in desperate need of a revamp.
That was the case with this apartment in the Portuguese city of Oporto, which had décor that was totally outdated, within a structure that was sound, making it an ideal transformation candidate. The result is a refreshing, light and airy space that has grasped its metamorphosis with both hands and really embraced change.
Don't just take our word for it though; let's take a look!
We can't be too derogatory about this kitchen space, as many of us have lived in houses that saw fit to embrace patterned wall tiles and brown flooring. Back in the day, this would have been seen as a modern and fashionable kitchen, but today there is no way to adapt the styling shown here, so a total transformation was the only option. Thankfully, Germano de Castro Pinheiro was able to orchestrate a total style overhaul that would have you believing that this dark kitchen never existed!
Fortunately, this kitchen has benefitted from not only new tiles, but an entire facelift. The space has been expanded by bringing a former pantry into the main footprint, which has caused no problems due to the increase in cabinet storage and with bright lighting being reflected off the gleaming white surfaces, the room as a whole feels far larger than before and has transformed it into a practical and pleasant space that will never date. Pass the white paint, we say!
Despite being in an apartment building, this flat had a marble fireplace. Ostentatious and elegant, it just didn't suit the style or size of the room, therefore it became a focal point for the redesign of the living room.
Adopting a more modern approach throughout the rest of the apartment, it stands to reason that this classic fireplace was replaced with something far sleeker and more proportioned to the wider room and regardless of what floor would be installed, a modern and chic heating solution would ingratiate itself without a problem.
Much more in line with the scheme in the kitchen, the new living room looks sleek, elegant and effortlessly modern. The fireplace has been replaced with a small and simple incarnation, around which a cosy and warm lounge has been created.
Though we liked the original floor tiles, they would not have blended as seamlessly with the modern feel of the apartment as this new wooden floor does, which also draws warmth into the space. Sleek lines and a chic colour scheme really are working wonders here!
The dark wood furniture, dated screen doors and sheer sparseness of this space are all contributing to what could have been a pleasant and modest bedroom becoming a sorry afterthought. What needs to happen to this room is a total refresh, with a brighter wall colour and some modern designer furniture put into place to give it a new lease of life and thankfully, that is exactly what happened!
Gone is the fussy dark wood furniture and in its place is this fabulous quilted leather headboard and chic minimalist side table. What a transformation! The white walls and coordinating bedding are helping to keep the space perfectly modern too and with a simple lamp in place, everything you could need for a restful and stylish night's sleep has been thought of and installed!
We really are huge fans of tiling, not only because it has a thousand possibilities, but also because it remains the most practical choice for bathrooms. Easy to clean, sleek and modern, it is really hard to go wrong, but this bathroom did!
In a small bathroom that has no natural light, you simply cannot risk using such a dark tile, especially not en masse! By all means take design risks, but when it comes to maximising your space and unlocking the potential of a home, always think about colour schemes and light sources!
What a difference a lot of white can make! Just as with the kitchen, by focusing on an all white everything theme, the room has become larger, cleaner and more welcoming than before and by using a floating toilet, the floor has been kept as clear as possible, to make it easier to get around, without feeling boxed in or cramped.
So there you have it; for a bigger, modern and more beautiful house, embrace white, keep spaces simple and avoid unfussy furniture! If only everything in life was this easy!
