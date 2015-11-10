Optimise your home layout

Having enough space in your home can be tough, especially if you have a growing family or a traditional property that doesn't naturally lend itself to open plan designs! So what do you do when the walls just feel a little too closed in?
There are ways that you can seek to make the most of your limited home layout and by using clever strategies, natural light and inspired ideas, you too can have a home that feels light, airy and more spacious than you could have ever hoped.
Take a look at our top tips for creating an optimised home layout and see if you could make any work in your property!
Movable partitions are a fantastic way to open up your home space, while maintaining the privacy that you have always enjoyed with standard walls.
Not a new idea, as Japanese homes have long included moving partitions, they are simply a great way to open up your home layout when you want to and close it back down at other times. We love this glass example, showcased by Langolo, as it really gives an idea of what is possible when you welcome personalised design into your home. Lovely!
Home layout design has become so versatile that anything seems to go these days, but one aspect that has proved incredibly popular is the inclusion of large sliding doors, so as to blur the lines between indoor and outdoor spaces!
For a house that wants to feel far more spacious, there are few innovations better than sliding doors, as they let light and air in, without ever encroaching into the footprint of the room and make the garden feel like a natural and organic extension. Clever stuff!
If your home has stairs, it can be difficult to integrate them into a wider design theme, other than decorating them with carpet! However, there are some fabulous techniques you can bring into play if you are trying to open your home layout up!
Opting for a glass bannister will help to make your space feel far more open plan and spacious and coupled with floating steps, rather than traditional boxed in ones, allows your staircase to feel as though it is simply hanging in the air and taking up no room at all. Amazing!
Nothing quite opens up your home layout like glass walls and though it is a modern extravagance, we think it will stand the test of time to become classic, rather than dated.
Naturally, not everyone would want a glass garage wall in their home, unless they love their car so much they want to stare at it all the time, but we do think that it shows how you could bring transparent materials into your living spaces to make them feel bigger and more spacious. Just imagine a kitchen with transparent walls, so diners could see their food being made! Compliments to the chef!
If you have the funds, patience and commitment to undertake a total redesign of your home layout, we cannot recommend removing some walls and embracing open plan living enough!
The perfect way to stop rooms from feeling claustrophobic and small, removing non-load bearing walls from the inside of your home allows you to enjoy a far more spacious and relaxed vibe. If you finish the redesign by painting your walls a light colour, the overarching sense of airiness and modernity will be further amplified and you will be left in no doubt that you made the right decision. Pass the sledgehammer!
For a fantastic way to divide your space without breaking the bank, give some consideration to some beautiful room screens. We love these examples, which feature an intricate lace-like design that is perfect for allowing light to circulate through a space, while still effectively portioning out separate areas. The ideal way to organise your home layout on a budget, we think these are a hard solution to beat!
