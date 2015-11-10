Optimise your home layout

Having enough space in your home can be tough, especially if you have a growing family or a traditional property that doesn't naturally lend itself to open plan designs! So what do you do when the walls just feel a little too closed in?

There are ways that you can seek to make the most of your limited home layout and by using clever strategies, natural light and inspired ideas, you too can have a home that feels light, airy and more spacious than you could have ever hoped.

Take a look at our top tips for creating an optimised home layout and see if you could make any work in your property!