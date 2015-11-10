6 simple steps to make your own fabric wallpaper

Wall coverings may not have always been your favourite aspect of home design but be prepared to change your mind about that! DIY fabric wallpaper is opening up a world of possibilities to homeowners, so if you see something you like, you can get it on your walls to create something amazing, unique and special in a flash.

Think of fabric wallpaper as no more difficult to install than standard wallpaper. All you really need is the fabric that you like, some sharp tools and a keen eye and, before you know it, you will have created a feature wall that will have guests turning green with envy!

Take a look at our tips for DIY fabric wallpaper and see if you are feeling creative!