Affordable London loft conversion

Roof extensions and loft conversions are fast becoming one of the most popular types of home remodelling projects for any type of property.
For townhouses, semi-detached homes and in this case, a detached family home in Wimbledon, homeowners are finally realising the full potential of their properties.
This home is a very unique loft conversion which, until looked at in more detail, looks much like many other loft conversion projects…
The property, in suburban southwest London, is a Tudor style home, characterised by its decorative half-timbering and steeply pitched roof. The garage door with iron hinges and decorative windows, which give the home a special charm, are also traits of period homes.
From this angle, you would be unaware that the loft has been wonderfully transformed by the talented professionals at A1 Lofts & Extensions. Most loft conversions in the UK don't require planning permission, unless an extension or alteration is made.
This home has been extended, which is now only evident when viewed from the back garden.
Traditional Tudor materials and colours can be seen; brown and white, with brick and concrete. The new extension is clearly evident from here, sitting proudly atop the family home.
The unique feature of this unobtrusive conversion and extension is the addition of a Velux balcony.
These balcony additions are unique in the fact they do not require the roof of the property to be altered, unlike other dormer conversions, and the seating area is actually within the room; a result of a very clever design.
The new loft means the home now has a spacious new bedroom and en suite. The doors of the bedroom open out onto the garden, offering a new perspective of their property that wasn't possible before.
The design of the remodelling sees the bedhead recessed in the walls, making the room feel snug and cosy.
Along with the new skylights of the bedroom, the new staircase that leads us up onto the new level has also seen the inclusion of windows, which will ensure they're always afforded the simple luxury of natural light.
The simple, warming colour tones of the bedroom continue in the staircase, complemented by timber and soft carpet underfoot.
Sunlight, only further brightened by the stark white walls that feature throughout, will keep the room bright as long as the sun allows.
To keep the stairs visible, without the need for turning on the lights, are these effective and practical stair lights, leading sleepy eyes upstairs without being blinded.
The new en suite also sticks to a simple yet effective colour palette; bright whites complemented by black tiles laid perpendicular to the walls.
