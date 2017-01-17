This dull empty home gets a sparkling transformation

Few things are as thrilling as when a dull and empty space gets treated to a bright and bubbly makeover – which is why our ‘before and after’ segments here on homify bring us (and you, we imagine) such joy and inspiration!

Today’s discovery is like an artist stumbling upon a colouring book – what started out as empty and pale drawings transformed into spaces bursting with jovial tones and vibrant colours. But of course every great design started somewhere, and this particular project began as a spacious and modern apartment that was full of promise, yet also full of emptiness.

Thus, some professional interior designers on top of their stylish game were called in for a magic makeover, and we get to revel in the stunning end results!