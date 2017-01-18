​How to easily build an affordable BBQ in your garden

Depending on the weather conditions, an al fresco evening of socialising with friends and family can be a fantastic way to have some fun, not to mention enjoy great food and drink. And what could be better than treating everybody to some sizzling steak (or top-notch chicken, delicious fish, roasted vegetables, or whatever else grabs your fancy) by firing up a grill?
But before you despair about not having a barbecue in your garden or on your terrace – how about building one yourself? With some basic home improvement skills (and step-by-step motivation from our side), it could be easier than you may think.
Let’s start!
Note: Our instructions will vary depending on your chosen barbecue design and should only be seen as a rough guide.
Just like you’re working off an existing design when sprucing up, say, your bathroom or living room, so should you have a plan in mind when designing your barbeque. This way, you will know specifically what you want, how much material you'll need, what finishing touches to add, etc.
Of course it is also vital to consider the exact measurements to make that building process run much smoother.
So, after you have all the necessary info, decide where to build your barbeque. Underneath the trees? Next to the patio? How about across the fish pond? Take into consideration how much space that barbeque of your dreams needs to take up, as well as the comfort factor when entertaining friends around that open fire.
Thanks to speciality stores, you can shop around for a grill that fits both your barbeque design and your pocket. And with your final design in hand and a clear indication of the correct placement, you can proceed with the base.
Many people build with cement, bricks, concrete and even stones, as they are ideal to withstand both weight and weather. To do this, we recommend digging a few centimetres and pouring concrete to make the base using self-levelling cement.
Afterwards, start stacking your bricks and space them out about 1 cm apart from each other.
Base all done? Now it’s time to cement those stacked bricks. After mixing up your cement with water and sand (ask a professional DIYer to assist you with this if need be), start layering it onto the stacked bricks. Remember to level carefully so that the end result is as smooth as possible (or as smooth as you want your design to look).
Hopefully you didn’t pick the most complicated design out there. But regardless of your chosen design, the grill will definitely play one of the more important parts in your barbeque.
When you lift the base, the grilling area can be secured on the side with staggered brick base anchored in the cement. We recommend placing two pairs of brackets on the sides at different heights for a movable grate. This is especially helpful for meats or other dishes that require different degrees of heat.
Of course you want your newly built structure to look like a masterpiece, which is why a great finish is important. Remember to pass a damp sponge all over the barbecue to remove any stains, splashes and debris – you’ll want to get those off before the concrete becomes too hard.
Hopefully your design looks just as impressive as our example above – but even if it doesn’t, enjoy using it!
