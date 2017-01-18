​How to easily build an affordable BBQ in your garden

Depending on the weather conditions, an al fresco evening of socialising with friends and family can be a fantastic way to have some fun, not to mention enjoy great food and drink. And what could be better than treating everybody to some sizzling steak (or top-notch chicken, delicious fish, roasted vegetables, or whatever else grabs your fancy) by firing up a grill?

But before you despair about not having a barbecue in your garden or on your terrace – how about building one yourself? With some basic home improvement skills (and step-by-step motivation from our side), it could be easier than you may think.

Let’s start!

Note: Our instructions will vary depending on your chosen barbecue design and should only be seen as a rough guide.