​This stone house has a really wonderful interior!

Getting one home design style to look flawless and work with your space(s) is challenging enough, yet things can become much more difficult when blending together two different styles – but, oh, how fantastic are the results when it’s executed correctly!

Such was the case with the home we're looking at today here on homify 360°: a modern and minimalist design that contrasts with the rustic Mediterranean stone exterior, as well as the timber interior.

A little bit more information on this project: the property is split into two buildings, which are a single-storey guest house and the two-storey main residence. The guest house features a garage door that can completely open the space up to the outside to take full advantage of the view and natural light, while the main residence flaunts a small balcony for some fresh-air inspiration.

Let’s start exploring…