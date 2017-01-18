A young couple make their bland home all la dee da

Part of the reason for our ‘before and after’ pieces here on homify, in addition to showing off beautiful spaces for your viewing pleasure and inspiration, is to also showcase the skills and designs of our professionals, whether they be architects, interior decorators, landscape designers or something else. And today’s segment is certainly no exception.
A54INSITU, an architectural company in Zaragoza, Spain, was charged with the task to give an outdated apartment a modern upgrade and brand new look. The clients, a young family, required a new space that could fulfil their needs in terms of not only beauty, but also functionality – an abode with a warm and welcoming ambience (who wouldn’t want that, right?).
Let’s see how our experts fared…
Let’s kick off our tour with the heart of the home. Although the kitchen was in rather good condition compared to some of the ‘before and after’ projects we usually see here on homify, it still wasn’t the best modern design in the history of ever.
We can appreciate the sleek design of these fitted kitchen cabinets as well as the combination of warm timber and cool-grey marble, but it didn’t have the “oomph” factor one requires of a contemporary kitchen.
Much better, don’t you agree? For this kitchen to become a fresh new space with a timeless look, a new hood was installed (and camouflaged in a white trim). The colour scheme also underwent a change, cancelling out the dark-grey marble surfaces for a clean new look in white.
And thanks to the integration of appliances into the cabinetry, the end result is a kitchen which seems clean, tidy and ready for cooking action!
Now this was a space in severe need of attention. Although the living room was not in complete shambles, its design was quite unpleasant.
Despite the large window in the background, the living room still had a very bleak look, far removed from the idea of the home the client had in mind for his young family.
Ah, Scandinavian style, we missed you! The designers opted to treat the living room’s new look to the tried-and-tested Nordic style, which is a very clever choice for when a bit of contemporary beauty is required. Look how grey, turquoise and yellow make cameo appearances in both the rug and sofa’s cushions in order to lighten the mood with some colourful vibes.
The old flooring was kept in, seeing as wooden surfaces are one of the key elements of Scandinavian designs. In addition to new lighting fixtures, the walls were painted in light grey to ensure the incoming natural light bounces delightfully around.
Not only did the experts bring in so much beauty, they also opted to add functionality wherever they deemed possible, such as here underneath the staircase – a space which is now being used for storage, meaning considerably less clutter for the rest of the interior rooms.
The light, toned-back look of the new style continues into the main bedroom, which flaunts some new wallpaper on the focal wall behind the bed – a remarkable touch for when you don’t have a headboard.
In keeping the décor minimal yet sufficient, the room continues to look inviting and peaceful.
With the curtains drawn, we spot something which looks very promising through those glass doors. Let’s investigate…
Although the terrace did not need to undergo a major renovation (the floors and walls were still in great condition), it was decided to treat this exterior space to only a decent clean up and a handful of new furniture.
Let’s see what it looks like now.
It would seem our designers worked with a plan here: al fresco socialising! A timber-top table, complete with four chairs and a floor lamp (not to mention a few décor pieces), completes this new look quite charmingly, conjuring up the ideal space for summer lunches or when a bit of fresh air in style is required.
Notice how picture-perfect the white-clad brick wall in the background goes with the new furniture. Purely fantastic!
For another makeover miracle, see: This dull empty home gets a sparkling transformation.