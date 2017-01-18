A young couple make their bland home all la dee da

Part of the reason for our ‘before and after’ pieces here on homify, in addition to showing off beautiful spaces for your viewing pleasure and inspiration, is to also showcase the skills and designs of our professionals, whether they be architects, interior decorators, landscape designers or something else. And today’s segment is certainly no exception.

A54INSITU, an architectural company in Zaragoza, Spain, was charged with the task to give an outdated apartment a modern upgrade and brand new look. The clients, a young family, required a new space that could fulfil their needs in terms of not only beauty, but also functionality – an abode with a warm and welcoming ambience (who wouldn’t want that, right?).

Let’s see how our experts fared…