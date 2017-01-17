Clever ideas for those with small nursery rooms

Despite what you may hear from estate agents, growing your family doesn't necessarily mean you'll need to uproot and move into a bigger (probably more expensive) home. Sure, things will be a little cramped if your home didn't already have space-a-plenty to spare, but there are ways to accommodate a baby in a limited space.
What you'll need is some forward-thinking and creativity because, with an outside-the-box approach, you will be pleasantly surprised at what you can achieve in your small nursery room.
Don't fear if you're not the creative thinking type. This is homify and that's what we do!
Perhaps the best way to save space in your small nursery room is to opt for multifunctional furniture, such as this fabulous 3-in-1 cot bed from Funique.
This is a best seller amongst young mums who share the nursery with their master bedroom, or have only limited nursery space. It has everything you need, including a 60 cm x 120 cm mattress, spacious bottom drawer, chest with large changing table and even a small wardrobe with hanging rail on the side!
It comes flat-packed and, as you assemble it, you can decide where to place the storage unit. The cot also converts, meaning you can remove the front barrier once your little one grows.
Another clever way to make a small nursery feel larger is by painting one wall a darker shade, as you can see in this example, where the pink wall appears to recede.
Also featured is the Moonlight cot bed from Funique, which is available is two different sizes; 70 cm x 140 cm or 120 cm x 60 cm. This beautiful (and multifunctional—see above) cot could be matched with a small chest to benefit from a cohesive look and ample storage for clothes, nappies, toys, etc.
homify hint: If you attach the chest to the cot you get the changing space without the need for a separate changing table. All you need is standard changing mat!
If your small nursery doubles as something else (such as your home office or guest room) it's a great idea to opt for furniture that's modular and mobile.
This amazing cot bed (from Funique's Lambs Collection) is a modern and elegant solid pine piece with a handy bottom drawer and, essentially, casters on the bottom, which would allow you to roll it into your master bedroom when guests need a good night's sleep or there's important work to be done.
The featured cot is European handmade so you can be sure of the quality and safety standards. It also features round edged head and foot boards that look modern but are stylish and safe. This piece is made exclusively for Funique with the UK best price guaranteed.
Everyone is familiar with the phrase 'less is more', which can certainly be applied to choosing furniture for your small nursery.
Delicate pieces, such as this chic baby changing station, that don't take up much visual space yet are functional are heaven sent. It could fit neatly at the end of a cot, or slot seamlessly into a wasted corner, providing much needed storage and an ideal surface for nappy changing.
A pale colour palette—such as the sophisticated combination of white and blue seen above — is a clever choice for a small nursery because the eye isn't distracted by a strong contrast. Instead the eye moves around freely, perceiving the space as bigger than it actually is.
Again shown is Funique's Moonlight cot bed (available in two sizes; 70 cm x 140 cm or 120 cm x 60 cm). Its white colour makes it the perfect choice for any nursery's colour scheme.
In any room of limited dimensions, it's vital that every inch of space is put to good use.
That bare wall could host a useful shelf or two. A wasted gap above a wardrobe could be ideal for some pretty storage boxes. Or that space at the foot of your baby's cot could host a pretty two-in-one storage chest and changing table.
