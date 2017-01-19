Your browser is out-of-date.

​Making your existing storage more space-efficient

Johannes van Graan
Property Renovation, Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited
We understand the pain and frustration that goes hand in hand with a shortage of space. It’s not like you can miraculously conjure up new space or storage areas in your home, is it?

Or can you? Seeing as this is homify and we are always up for a challenge to enhance beauty and functionality around the home, we delved a bit deeper into that question. The result? Yes, you can increase the storage capacity of what you currently have in your house! And this includes kitchen cupboards, free-standing wardrobes, media centres, bathroom storage cabinets, you name it – so it basically includes your entire home.

Thus, after you’ve calmed down from excitement, have a seat and scroll ahead…

1. Use clever add-ons

Galeriehaus im Dünenwald, Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

Magnets and tension rods are very clever mechanisms that can help you conjure up more storage- and hanging opportunities. 

And they can work for just about any room, from the entryway and the kitchen, to the bathroom and your bedroom.

2. Go higher

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

Why clutter your table- and worktop surfaces with items that just take up space? 

Place those less-used items on top of cabinets where they are out of the way. Who knows how much unused space is currently up there not being taken advantage of?

3. Enhance your lighting

Квартира-Студия , tatarintsevadesign
tatarintsevadesign

tatarintsevadesign
tatarintsevadesign
tatarintsevadesign

Few things are as successful in making a kitchen feel (and look) unusable as poor lighting. 

Install lights underneath your cabinets to brighten the space and help you find that spatula (or pitcher or salt shaker) you’re looking for.

4. Think outside the box

Magic Wall, Magic Wall
Magic Wall

Magic Wall
Magic Wall
Magic Wall

Utilise all outside surfaces, including the cabinet sides, and store elements there. Placing them in plain sight makes them readily available and easy to grab.

5. Remember the insides

Bespoke oak larder
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

But on the same note, don’t forget about your cabinets’ inside spaces. 

You can buy or DIY simple storage solutions (such as hooks, etc.) or even add a storage shelf that fit nicely on the backside of cabinet doors.

6. Be clever with shelves

Mighty Plate rack
The Plate Rack

Mighty Plate rack

The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack

Add exterior open shelving to hold small elements like potted plants or dishes. Not only will this increase your storage space, but will also add some architectural interest to your kitchen and home. 

Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.

7. Go shopping

Internal Storage
Meridien Interiors Ltd

Internal Storage

Meridien Interiors Ltd
Meridien Interiors Ltd
Meridien Interiors Ltd

Opt for store-bought inserts that increase the amount of elements your cabinets can hold. 

These miraculous inventions include plate racks, Lazy Susans, drawer inserts, vertical cookie sheet slots inside cabinets, and shelf risers.

8. Reorganise

Property Renovation, Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited

Property Renovation

Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited

Take some time to shake your home/kitchen back into easy-to-use mode. Give your cabinets a decent clean-out, eye each element you touch and ask yourself honestly if it has a function and a dedicated space in your home.

If not, donate to someone who will have a use for it!

9. You can with a cubbie

kitchen ​custom-made, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR

kitchen ​custom-made

edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR

Consider cabinet cubbyholes instead of open shelving. They force the occasional editing, making it more difficult to ignore and letting you focus on what you place inside them.

This way, you are much less likely to end up with a messy and mismatched row of kitchen stuff. 

In the spirit of clean homes, have a look at the: Errors you MUST avoid when cleaning your home.

37 good ideas to create your own vertical garden
What other space-solving tips can you add to our list?

