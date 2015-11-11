Treasures to keep during a home renovation

When you take on a renovation project it can be really difficult to put your sensible hat on and take an objective look a the space you have to work with. If you have already adopted the mindset that a total redesign and gutting of the property is necessary, you may unwittingly overlook some amazing features that would have been best kept.

With DIY programmes all showing keen enthusiasts ripping up floors and knocking down walls, we wanted to show you an alternative approach that may help to keep some of the original charm of your property intact. We we have compiled our list of original features to look out for and keep when you take on a home renovation project, so grab a cup of tea and make a note.