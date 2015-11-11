Solving the low ceiling conundrum

A low ceiling has long been considered an annoyance by homeowners as it limits what lighting you can use and can make a home feel squat and even claustrophobic. This needn't be the case, however, as with a little careful planning and clever design, you can not only make the most of a low ceiling, you can turn it into a coveted feature in its own right.

We have compiled some top tips for working with a low ceiling, so take a look and see if you think any could work in your home.