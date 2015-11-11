The Home of Amazing Glazing

When old and new are brought together for a project, the result can vary dramatically. Some properties just seem unable to accept a new addition, whereas others welcome them with open arms, which is what has happened with this amazing glazing installation.
Found on Kew Road, in Greater London, the house has been adapted by IQ Glass to give it a
contemporary structural glass connection to the glass roof above, structural glass meeting at a corner and minimal windows with steel surrounding them. We think the end result looks absolutely amazing, from every angle, so let's take a look and see if you agree.
There is no denying that the glass installation from IQ Glass is noticeable, but what is surprising is just how well it blends with the rest of the original house. Far from simply looking like a glass box, we see this glazing dream for what it is; the perfect addition to an already charming home that needs more light and connection to the outdoors.
With the green tint of the glass mirroring the lawn effortlessly, we are left with an overarching sense of design harmony that has not only sought to not overshadow the surroundings, but seamlessly meld with them.
Moving closer to the glazing, we can start to really see just what a huge impact it is having not only on the façade of the house, but inside it too and it is making us long to get in there to see it from another angle!
Drawing in unrivalled amounts of natural sunlight, the glazing is proving itself to be the perfect building material and a more adaptable counterpart to tradition bricks and block. From here, we can also see the versatility of shapes and size that can be accomplished with glazing, making every facet another strip of light absorbing loveliness.
Before we take a proper look around from the inside, we wanted to show you this charming small inclusion, as it really neatly sums up just how cohesive and well thought out the project is.
Rather than simply using opaque building materials in this small area, sleek glazing strips have been inserted, adding yet more light and a much valued connection to the outside world, even from a low vantage point. It's this level of detail that we feel really shows the endless possibilities of glazing projects, when you have the right visionary team on board.
Wow. What an absolutely incredible view this glazed frontage offers. It looked good from the outside, but now we can really understand exactly why the client wanted this particular style of extension; so that they had as much beautiful and crystal clear glazing as possible, unobstructed by frames.
The space as a whole feels bright, airy and crisp and as the sun moves throughout the day, the light show through the glazing must be astonishing to watch. With glazing having been installed at every available point, there is no interruption of the view into the garden, even when the weather dictates that the doors need to be closed.
We would have wondered how the space worked when it was fully decorated, but thankfully, the team at IQ Glass have included a totally finished shot for us to enjoy.
This incredible open plan kitchen and dining space, even when filled with high-end furniture and accessories, is still really showcasing the endless glazing as the main event. With the living space in full use, we can finally gauge the sheer vastness of the glazing panels and appreciate what a gargantuan task it must have been to design and manufacture them all perfectly to the required sizes and shapes. The end result is so stunning, that we don't know if we'd ever get around to cooking in here!
We could see, from the exterior shots, that there was a rather special staircase in place behind the great wall of glazing and we are not in the least disappointed in how it looks from the inside. Finished in beautiful glass, with a clear glass bannister, this is harmonious styling at its finest.
Refracting the light that the window is sucking in and sending it out into the house in various striations, the staircase is the perfect finishing touch to a truly gorgeous glazing installation.
