The Home of Amazing Glazing

When old and new are brought together for a project, the result can vary dramatically. Some properties just seem unable to accept a new addition, whereas others welcome them with open arms, which is what has happened with this amazing glazing installation.

Found on Kew Road, in Greater London, the house has been adapted by IQ Glass to give it a contemporary structural glass connection to the glass roof above, structural glass meeting at a corner and minimal windows with steel surrounding them. We think the end result looks absolutely amazing, from every angle, so let's take a look and see if you agree.