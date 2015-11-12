The Modern Faced Home

We like to think that we show you a good mix of traditional modern properties, all with stand out features that really catch your eye and capture your imagination, but when we come across something that has just that little certain something extra, we know we have to bring it to your attention, quick sharp!
This incredibly different house is a great example of how beauty really isn't only skin deep. As amazing as the exterior is, the interior is a whole other dimension of incredible! The fascinating use of industrial and modern finishes is enough to keep us coming back for another look and we just know you will be the same, so let's stop talking and start touring!
There is a part of us that wonders if this façade has been dropped onto earth from an alien civilisation because, well, just look at it! An indescribably beautiful piece of art, this cut out design must surely be an ancient text that has been carved into the stone. Either that or the brain child of a truly innovative designer.
Never has concrete looked so intriguing, stunning and beautiful, but we hope that this sets a standard from here on out! The team at Guedes Cruz have achieved something truly remarkable, but we feel like this may just be the tip of the iceberg and that further genius lies within.
From the rear of the property, the house looks as you might expect many modern builds to. Sharp lines, lovely long, angular shapes and perfect lighting are all coming together to paint a picture of an archetypal contemporary house that has been finished in a perfect white render.
We can start to get a feel for the interior layout and already see that a languid and relaxed scheme is at play here, but we don't think this will be your average minimalist home. After seeing the frontage, we feel confident that there is more unusual design to come.
Is this the most fabulous and unusual entrance you have ever seen? We can't stop staring at it, both because of its size and sheer daring! Jutting from the concrete cut out façade, this black box draws us in and acts as the perfect transition between the outdoor and indoor spaces, allowing visitors to adapt as they move through.
From here we can see a warm and eclectic interior opening up before us, but thanks to the use of a calm and serious colour scheme, made up predominantly of white, black and dark slate grey, we want to take our time and enjoy every nuance, rather than rushing in. What a fascinating house!
We knew the interior was going to be special, but this really is something else isn't it? As hallways go, this must be one of the most extravagant and eclectic that we have ever seen, with the entire space feeling more like a contemporary art gallery than a cosy family dwelling.
The view from the inside out is breathtaking, allowing for a connection with the garden to be retained, even once you are ensconced in the fabulous and dramatic mouth of this increasingly perplexing build. The heady mix of modern and antique furniture, all contained under a low ceiling really has us reeling and wanting to explore further.
Most bathrooms seem to be kept a little simpler, or perhaps not given as much consideration as fully communal areas, such as living rooms, but this is one example that blows all of that thinking right out of the (bath) water!
Located up on the first floor of the house, the bathroom, complete with a tub that has been sunk into a special plinth, observes the roof of the property, as well as the surrounding forest. Overlooked by nobody, there is no need for exaggerated privacy, meaning that the huge window remains unobscured at all times. We are being totally truthful when we say that this is a house we would be extremely loathed to have to leave, so we hope the residents work from home!
Despite the house being of a decent size, we think the use of mirrors to increase the perceived space is wonderful and works perfectly with the confusing design schemes at play already. It almost feels as though we have stepped into the looking glass and emerged in a parallel universe where unusual design and fabulous views are the norm.
This beautifully finished corridor looks to be endless, thanks to the use of full-length mirrors and stark white and with the recessed lighting ensuring that the ceiling height doesn't feel too claustrophobic, we can't find anything that we don't like. This truly is a house full of wow!
