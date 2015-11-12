Top tips for buying the right fridge

This might seem like the kind of point that goes without saying, but you'd be surprised just how many people think that fridges come in a standard size. We are here to tell you that they really don't! A few millimetres here and there can make the difference between a fridge that fits in your designated space, or has to be returned.

It's not just the width of the item itself that you need to think about though, as the door swing has to be accounted for! Did you think of that? Your fridge purchase is a lot more involved than you may initially think, but when you get it right and choose something that suits not only your space but also your style, like this amazing retro number that Spaghetti Creative have opted for, you'll be glad you spent a little longer on the planning phase.