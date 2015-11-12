Top tips for buying the right fridge

We know what you're thinking: this doesn't seem like the kind of topic that is hugely important in the grand interior design scheme of things, but you'd be wrong! Choosing the right fridge can not only make a positive impact on your kitchen as a whole. It can also contribute to your eco-aspirations and make family life a whole lot more simple! Have we got your attention now?
From choosing the right size fridge to one that has a number of fancy, time-saving functions, you need to know what is on offer and what you need to think about, so take a look at our top tips and give your white goods a little more attention!
This might seem like the kind of point that goes without saying, but you'd be surprised just how many people think that fridges come in a standard size. We are here to tell you that they really don't! A few millimetres here and there can make the difference between a fridge that fits in your designated space, or has to be returned.
It's not just the width of the item itself that you need to think about though, as the door swing has to be accounted for! Did you think of that? Your fridge purchase is a lot more involved than you may initially think, but when you get it right and choose something that suits not only your space but also your style, like this amazing retro number that Spaghetti Creative have opted for, you'll be glad you spent a little longer on the planning phase.
Are you one half of a couple or do you have a big family? Do you have a vegetable garden that fulfils most of your needs or are you a full-on supermarket shopper? We aren't being personal when we ask these things, we are simply trying to get a handle on what kind of home you have and what type of fridge will best suit you!
A fridge purchase will usually be a significant one that you will naturally not expect to have to revisit too quickly, so think about where you are now and what your needs are, but also give some thought to what you might need in five years time. Will there be lunch boxes to squeeze in, or pet food? Look ahead and try to future proof your purchase!
Any fridge purchase must take into account how you can organise your food inside it, otherwise it becomes a battle royal for space, with meat on the wrong shelves, milk everywhere and long forgotten broccoli rotting away at the back!
We like a fridge that offers plenty of drawer and shelf space, with clearly defined zones for everything. Take a look at this brilliant example, with salad drawers, door shelves for condiments and even bottle trays all ready to make your food easy to find. Perfect!
If you're short for space in your kitchen, you may decide to get a two-in-one fridge freezer, but these will generally mean that one section will be dramatically smaller than the other. For those of you that only want an under counter fridge, however, you may want to opt for one that has a tiny freezer box at the top.
Most people like to have a supply of ice cubes or easy access to a fast meal, making a freezer a great addition, especially to a family home, but if you don't need one, your fridge purchase will be a lot more straight forward and cheaper so really think about how much your use frozen food.
Retro and antique fridges are super cool, if you'll excuse the pun, but they are usually enormously inefficient, energy-wise and notoriously hard to keep clean and hygienic. This is where a modern appliance really comes in handy!
If you have created a stunning, clean kitchen space for yourself, such as this gorgeous one, the last thing you want is a mildew-filled fridge spoiling your fun, so when approaching a new fridge purchase, look for those that have a built-in anti-bacterial functionality, or those that are easy to clean. Even retro-styled ones can fit this bill, so if you are a vintage fan, you don't have to compromise!
If you are keen to embrace a more eco-friendly way of living, looking at the energy rating of your potential fridge is essential. Many are now A-rated, making them a sound investment, but the larger the fridge, the more energy it usually uses and if you add a freezer into the mix, you could find yourself struggling to align your needs with your ethos.
Even if you are not hugely concerned by environmental concerns, remember that the more efficient your fridge is, the less money it will cost to run it, so this is a valid consideration to include in your fridge purchase deliberations.
Once you know the size and style of fridge that you want, you can start to shop around for those that meet your requirements, but don't be closed off to the possibility of those with extra features! Take a look at this fabulous larder fridge, complete with small freezer and a wine cabinet! What a luxury treat that is perfect for wine lovers.
From ice dispensers through to built-in juice taps, fridges can do a whole lot more than simply keep your milk cool, so be sure to take your time with your next fridge purchase and find one that is perfect for you.
