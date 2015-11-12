This is how to create your own holistic garden

Gardens are so much more than simply the outside portion of your home. At least they can be, if you decide to use yours to good effect. For families, including playground items is a popular choice, but we are thinking of something a little more relaxing and spiritual, such as a holistic garden.
Filled with plants that encourage well-being and positivity, a holistic garden can be the perfect way to use your outdoor space, so let's take a look at the best ways to create one.
Simply put, a holistic garden is an outdoor space that has been specifically landscaped to create harmony and peace, not only in its own style, but for those that will be enjoying it.
Using carefully selected flowers and including various sensory techniques, a holistic garden seeks to relax the mind and help to recuperate the spirit, while all the time looking beautiful and smelling amazing. You might think this is how all gardens start out, but you'd be wrong. It is not purely an aesthetic addition, it really is a spiritual salve and if they can look as good as this lovely scene from Wildblood Macdonald, we are in!
Of course, any garden needs to be beautiful, regardless of its intended purpose, but even more so when it is a holistic garden! By offering visitors something beautiful to look at, the outdoors acts as a calming influence and helps to melt cares and troubles away and though it might sound unbelievable, it really can be as simple as planting some pretty flowers!
Daisies and other such 'happy' flowers make perfect additions to more spiritual spaces and don't need to be overly landscaped. We actually like our holistic gardens a little more wild and unkempt, so plant the seeds and let nature do the rest!
There are so many ways to ensure that your holistic garden smells wonderful, from including fragrant blooms to planting spicy herbs in your outdoor space, so experiment and see which you like the most!
We are huge fans of floral notes, such as poppies, as seen here, but lavender is also a firm favourite in any holistic space, as it is known to have relaxing and calming properties. The added bonus of growing such fragrant items in your garden is that you can pick and use them in your home to bring a sense of well-being into the indoors as well.
Think about noises that you find relaxing. What sounds soothe you? For many people, the sound of gently running water acts as an almost meditative noise, so we don't think a holistic garden would be complete without at least a small water feature.
Grounding the space deeply into nature, water is the perfect addition to a spiritual area and we can picture how wonderful it would be to lay on the grass, close to this pretty wall-mounted fountain, to just listen to the babbling sounds. We are feeling so much calmer already!
We all know that good food can make a huge difference to our well-being, so can you imagine how wonderful it must be to be able to walk outside, pull up some fresh, organic vegetables and herbs and cook them for dinner? If you created yourself a holistic garden, you wouldn't have to imagine it as you could just do it!
Growing the food that you love and that nourishes you is so fantastically good for your spirit as well as your body, that we couldn't talk about holistic gardens without advocating the planting of a vegetable patch! If you have the space, some fruit trees would be a great addition too and just knowing that you nurtured every mouthful you eat, will instantly bring your a sense of peace and happiness!
It may only be a small thing, but having a holistic garden that naturally attracts wildlife can be fantastic, especially if you actively seek to plant flowers that attract bees. Bees are declining at a fast rate and if they die out, they will take countless species of flowers and certain foods with them, as they are the sole pollinators, so when you're designing your holistic garden, take some time to create a little wildflower section for bees and other beautiful friends.
