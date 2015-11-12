This is how to create your own holistic garden

Gardens are so much more than simply the outside portion of your home. At least they can be, if you decide to use yours to good effect. For families, including playground items is a popular choice, but we are thinking of something a little more relaxing and spiritual, such as a holistic garden.

Filled with plants that encourage well-being and positivity, a holistic garden can be the perfect way to use your outdoor space, so let's take a look at the best ways to create one.