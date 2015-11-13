Unmissable advice for creating a snug winter home

Isn't winter fabulous? We don't just mean because it brings us Christmas (though that is a bonus) but because it gives us an excuse to really sort out our homes, blow out the cobwebs and get some much needed home maintenance done.

Naturally, winter advice will always focus on keeping warm and making your house more energy efficient and we are keen to advocate those things too, but with some extra fun and style alongside. Take a look at our tricks for creating a super snug winter home and see if we have you feeling inspired!