How to turn your spare room into a walk-in wardrobe!

Having a walk-in wardrobe is not just a dream reserved for people like Carrie Bradshaw from Sex And The City! It is a totally attainable goal for anyone with a spare bedroom that they can stand to repurpose and, let us tell you, the possibilities are endless when it comes to design!
If you have a spare room that is overlooked and a little unloved, as so many of us do, we can't think of a better way to put it to good use than as a walk-in wardrobe as it will free up valuable space in your bedroom, while also adding value to your home. Think about it for a moment: wouldn't you pay a little extra for a home with one?
Take a look at our tips for turning your spare room into a walk-in wardrobe, then see if you can persuade everyone else in your house that it's a good idea!
If you love the idea of a walk-in wardrobe but wouldn't have a clue where to start with actually creating one, hiring an interior designer can be a great idea. They will quickly sketch out some ideas for you to choose from and help you to get a real sense of what can be achieved in your space, regardless of how big or small it is.
We love this example, from Lamco, which features bags of storage as well as hanging space, as it shows how easy it is to personalise your room to your specific needs. If you have a large shoe collection, you can include a display area and for those with a love of accessories, pull out draws are an easy addition.
If you know exactly what you want and how you would like to display your clothes and shoes, enlisting the services of a joiner might be a great solution for you, especially if you are a fan of natural wood and have used it elsewhere in your home.
Able to transform even a small room into a haven of built-in fabulousness, an experienced joiner should also be able to suggest ideas for accommodating even small items, such as jewellery and cufflinks, perhaps by building small drawer dividers. Already a luxury installation, we think the use of natural wood in this walk-in wardrobe lifts it to new levels of high-end!
If there will be more than one person making use of the walk-in wardrobe, considering the layout is essential. The last thing you want to find in your hosiery drawer is a multitude of t-shirts or boxer shorts, so make sure that you communicate with each other about individual and communal areas.
Obviously, mirrors will be communal, but we think that you can't go wrong by having one side for you and the other for your partner; that way, there will never be any confusion or accidental 'borrowing' of items and you can be sure that your most treasured items will be kept safe and never lost.
How can you be expected to select a perfect ensemble, complete with accessories and shoes, if the lighting in your walk-in wardrobe is not out of this world? You can't!
We are huge fans of installing an enormous chandelier, as this adds to the natural luxe of the room itself, but don't forget to illuminate all the separate components too! Strip lighting inside your shoe alcove looks great and is totally practical, while sparkling white lights above your jewellery will ensure that it is displayed to its best. Diamonds might be a girl's best friend, but good lighting is a close second!
You may be able to trust your style instincts, but it never hurts to make sure that you are looking your best, so make sure that you have installed some lovely, flattering mirrors in your walk-in wardrobe, or every time you change a part of your outfit, you will have to traipse into your bedroom to see if you like what you have created.
Full length mirrors will serve a dual purpose of letting you see how you look and making the room feel much larger, so we think they are a total must and to save arguments, we suggest installing at least two, so you and your partner can both admire yourselves at the same time!
We know that the star attraction in your walk-in wardrobe will be you, fully decked out in all your finery, but don't forget to add some tasteful and fun décor too!
We love that despite this room having been fitted out with built-in cupboards, the owners have taken the time to dedicate a little bit of space to a turquoise velvet pouffé. A fun and exciting addition, it offers valuable seating for when you need to pop on some shoes and lifts the space, preventing it from looking too dark and drab.
