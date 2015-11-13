How to turn your spare room into a walk-in wardrobe!

Having a walk-in wardrobe is not just a dream reserved for people like Carrie Bradshaw from Sex And The City! It is a totally attainable goal for anyone with a spare bedroom that they can stand to repurpose and, let us tell you, the possibilities are endless when it comes to design!

If you have a spare room that is overlooked and a little unloved, as so many of us do, we can't think of a better way to put it to good use than as a walk-in wardrobe as it will free up valuable space in your bedroom, while also adding value to your home. Think about it for a moment: wouldn't you pay a little extra for a home with one?

Take a look at our tips for turning your spare room into a walk-in wardrobe, then see if you can persuade everyone else in your house that it's a good idea!