Is this Wales' most beautiful home?

When talking about homes in Wales you probably imagine a quaint cottage made of rustic stone, right? Well, today we present you with proof of a modern alternative. When futuristic home design and rustic materials combine, the results can be staggering, which is exactly what has happened with the 'Silver House'.

The project is the brainchild of Welsh architects Hyde + Hyde, with 3D visualisations provided by Portuguese experts, Metro Cúbico Digital. Obtuse angles, dramatic stonework and a warm wooden interior coexist to create a home that is like no other and, while the outside requires more than just a second look, inside, it is just as unusual and enticing.

Let's take a closer look at this fascinating build to see exactly what makes it so special and unusual!