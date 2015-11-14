Love decorating? Do it for a living!

Do you think that you have a good eye for design? Do people often compliment you on your own style and home décor? Perhaps you should consider taking interior design up as your career!

We know that a lot of training can be involved but there is one thing that university and school can't teach and that's a natural sense of style. If you have an inherent understanding of what things work well together and you can visualise the end result, you may be a natural design genius waiting to happen!

Take a look at our tips for becoming an interior designer and building your own decorating business and see if you might be willing to consider a career change!