Cow Shed Becomes a Beautiful Heritage Home

Today, we are taking you on a tour of something a little different and we think you will know why from it's name; The Cow Shed. Originally a large Victorian barn, found in the beautiful Suffolk countryside, it has been converted into a contemporary home with a difference.

Finished in an open plan loft style, the original vaulted ceiling has been kept and emphasised with exposed lime-washed wooden roof beams. Industrial leanings have been kept, thanks to the concrete floor and the house as a whole looks simultaneously sympathetic to its original purpose and beautifully modernised. Let's take a look around!