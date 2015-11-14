Cow Shed Becomes a Beautiful Heritage Home

Today, we are taking you on a tour of something a little different and we think you will know why from it's name; The Cow Shed. Originally a large Victorian barn, found in the beautiful Suffolk countryside, it has been converted into a contemporary home with a difference.
Finished in an open plan loft style, the original vaulted ceiling has been kept and emphasised with exposed lime-washed wooden roof beams. Industrial leanings have been kept, thanks to the concrete floor and the house as a whole looks simultaneously sympathetic to its original purpose and beautifully modernised. Let's take a look around!
From the exterior, it quickly becomes apparent that this unusual build will be totally unassuming until you enter through the front door. Looking perfectly at home behind laurel hedging and rustic farmhouse style buildings, The Cow Shed, completed by Nash Baker, simply looks as though it has always been here and has never been adapted for a more modern purpose. In fact, from here, it could still very well be home to cattle!
How deceptive this exterior is, but knowing what we do about the interior, we think you should cast your doubts aside and come on inside for a closer look.
As we walk into the open plan living/dining space, the first thing that grabs our attention is just how bright and white it is. Of course, we didn't really expect to see hay bales and cattle, but nor did we expect the space to be so modern and transformed.
The polished floor is working so wonderfully well, tonally, with the rest of the space and though it offers a nod to the heritage of the building, it doesn't seem too cold or impersonal. In fact, it offers much needed variation within a sea of white.
As with many heritage properties, The Cow Shed has been lovingly restored and given a new lease of life and it's fabulous to see original woodwork that has been spliced with new material to salvage it. It's this focused attention to detail that has been extended to the rest of the property and its decor that has made such a cohesive space with a positive feel.
We love the use of floating shelves to offer wonderful practicality and make a pretty display area, as this really helps to inject a sense of homeliness in an otherwise fairly stark space, that though extremely beautiful, could have easily felt impersonal.
We haven't seen many kitchens this industrial, but given the heritage and legacy of the building, this style makes perfect sense and looks very natural. So natural in fact, that we can almost picture cows lining up in here!
The standard lime-washed finish has been brought through from the open plan space, as has the poured concrete floor, which is the perfect partner for the pared back styling and aluminium sinks that have been selected. A vase of flowers helps to break up the starkness, though we think that with some lovely food being prepared in here, a far more welcoming feel will naturally be achieved.
Now THIS is a room that we could imagine getting a great night's sleep in, if we could tear our eyes away from the lovely gardens outside that is! What a beautifully tonal and peaceful space this is!
We love how the bedroom has been kept eminently minimalist, with only what you need included. A large mirror adds a little touch of relaxed glamour, while the bed, complete with pretty checked throw, pulls that colour scheme together again, with whites, creams and greys all partnering each other perfectly. We can imagine that at night, with soft lighting in place, this would be a soothing and special place to be.
We can see here, thanks to the mirror, that some shelves and carefully chosen furniture complete this bedroom with the characteristic understated charm and elegance that we would expect, having seen the rest of the property.
We love the old fashioned sliding door that, once again, nods to the original life of the building and never lets us forget that this is a sympathetic, gentle and lovely re-imagining of an already special property.
