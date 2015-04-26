Simple tips to increase the value of your home

Whether you are putting your property on the market, thinking of selling, or simply looking to have your home revalued, boosting the assessment price of your dwelling is a positive and advantageous undertaking. Now, increasing the value of your home need not cost the earth or take an age, there are plenty of simple tasks, projects, and improvements you can do yourself easily and effortlessly. From little enhancements to larger upgrades, there are numerous changes that can drastically affect your home’s value and its appeal to prospective homebuyers.
Time to make some positive adjustments and modifications, take a few helpful hints from homify, and check out the exciting and easy examples below that are sure to boost your greatest asset’s worth and value.
One of the best ways to increase the value of your property is with curb appeal. But what is curb appeal, and how do you get it? First things first, you will want to look at how your home appears to potential buyers from the street. Is your front door shabby? Does the entrance way have cobwebs and is unwelcoming? If this is the case you need to start cleaning and reducing clutter. Consider painting your front door, ensure that all the dust is swept away from the entrance, and the space is spotless and orderly.
Along with painting your front door, giving your living room or main spaces a fresh lick of paint can greatly increase the value of your home. Ensure your dwelling appears fresh, clean and modern with a new hue. Choose something neutral, timeless and all-purpose, as this will present versatility. Moreover, consider bright white ceilings, and perhaps a feature wall of grey or charcoal to give your room some character and pizzazz.
An energy efficient home is a desirable home. The more energy efficient your space, the more your property will be worth to valuers and home seekers. There are a few simple ways you can inject a little green eco friendliness into your space. Firstly, your lighting will need to be changed. Ensure you use energy friendly globes, and avoid electric water heaters.
If you want some more energy efficiency inspiration, check out our other ideabook:
It sounds obvious, but the cleanliness of your home can greatly affect its value. A messy and unkempt dwelling will immediately impart a negative ambience upon prospective buyers and real estate valuers, causing a loss in potential assessment value. Ensure your domestic space is well-maintained, clean, and stylishly tidy, to maximise the worth of your property.
A disordered and dishevelled garden can easily create a sense of unease and unrest. When you walk into a garden you want to feel refreshed, relaxed, and rejuvenated. Your garden is a place away from the confines of four walls, it is a space to breathe in the fresh air, and enjoy warm sunny rays. Make sure you utilise your garden to its best abilities—think about purchasing some planters to incorporate some tidy greenery, and ensure the lighting is subtle, restful and ambient. If in doubt, or you don't know where to begin, consider consulting some landscape professionals.
A bathroom update can hugely increase the value of your home. Often the amount you spend on an easy bathroom makeover will be paid back tenfold if you choose to sell your dwelling. Potential buyers want to see a clean wash space, a place they can imagine themselves living. Ensure this space is tidy, refreshed and up-to-date.
Tired, old, porridge-coloured carpet—unfortunately we have all encountered old flooring in one home or another. In order to add value to you home, replace your worn-out and atrocious flooring for something new and stylish. If you have a space that receives a high amount of foot traffic, consider a hard-wearing floor such as timber, tile or stone. If you want to create a cosy atmosphere in your house, perhaps consider a plush carpet, or a hard-wearing sisal alternative.