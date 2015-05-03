At home chefs kitchen

When it comes to a chef’s kitchen appliances and accessories matter—forget about a kitchen with a small oven, or a weak stovetop, for a powerful and efficient cook space, the appliances need to be top-notch. Depending on the volume of people you intend to cook for on a regular basis, you will want to choose a stove that can handle the amount of cooking. Two, four, and six burners are usually the norm, with the latter being a good choice for a larger chef's kitchen. Everybody has their individual taste when it comes to the fuel, but gas powered cookers are generally the chef norm, and offer high power, with good heat regulation. Along with the appliances, you will want to ensure you have good utensils and cooking appurtenances. Choose cast iron pots for slow cooking, and long-lasting use. Copper offers great heat regulation but requires some care. Cheap, or inexpensive pans and pots should be avoided as they tend to warp over time, and end being replaced regularly.