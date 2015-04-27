5 time-honoured & stylish shutters

The humble window shutter has come a long way since its modest beginnings in Tudor England over 500 years ago. Timber shutters were first introduced as an efficient way to ensure privacy and an inexpensive alternative to glass. Covering only the bottom section of the window opening, the shutter provided protection from the elements, fresh air, and extra illumination. Fast forward to the 18th century and the shutter starts to resemble something a little more like what we know today, however these shutters were still fastened to the exterior of the dwelling. As centuries passed, the common external shutter gained popularity and was soon used for decorative purposes, as much as it was used practically to protect the delicate glass.

These days indoor shutters are a stylish addition to any contemporary or traditional domestic space, and instead of their louvres deflecting rain, they reflect sunlight and provide an attractive window dressing. Take a gander over the following examples below, and see how you can incorporate sophisticated shutters into your house or flat.