5 time-honoured & stylish shutters

The humble window shutter has come a long way since its modest beginnings in Tudor England over 500 years ago. Timber shutters were first introduced as an efficient way to ensure privacy and an inexpensive alternative to glass. Covering only the bottom section of the window opening, the shutter provided protection from the elements, fresh air, and extra illumination. Fast forward to the 18th century and the shutter starts to resemble something a little more like what we know today, however these shutters were still fastened to the exterior of the dwelling. As centuries passed, the common external shutter gained popularity and was soon used for decorative purposes, as much as it was used practically to protect the delicate glass.
These days indoor shutters are a stylish addition to any contemporary or traditional domestic space, and instead of their louvres deflecting rain, they reflect sunlight and provide an attractive window dressing. Take a gander over the following examples below, and see how you can incorporate sophisticated shutters into your house or flat.
A classic living space needs a classic window dressing, and what better way to incorporate a little style and pizzazz into the space than with a set of indoor shutters. Shutters come in a range of different colours, style and shapes—in this example we can see the designers have chosen a muted yet warm timber tone to compliment the sandy wall colour, and neutral furniture. Along with different colours, you can choose whether you would like full length shutters, or half opening shutters. Illustrated above are shutters which can be opened at the top, while leaving the bottom closed. This is especially helpful if you have a home that faces a busy street and would like some privacy in your living space without compromising light.
When you have a loft bedroom, one of the biggest problems can be the slanted windows. If you have straight and vertical windows, you can easily implement a stylish curtain or blind for the space. But what to do if you have a inclined or oblique window? You can’t simply leave the area uncovered as it is often too bright to sleep, or doesn’t offer enough privacy. The solution is a stylish indoor shutter. Shutters have many benefits, but one of them is their ability to be placed almost anywhere. Whether the window is extra tall, outward leaning, inward leaning, or in a hard to reach location, a shutter can combat some fairly problematic window dressing difficulties. Take a look at this example, there are four windows within this room all facing over the bed. Now, normally, leaving these windows would ensure the occupant a poor nights rest and would be too sunny in the morning. These shutters allow the space a sense of discretion and sanctuary from the intense sunrise and sunset.
This bathroom shows a stunning incorporation of shutters within a contemporary modern space. The window dressings here ensure the space feels as though it is a retreat—it functions as a hideaway and allows the occupant the ability to control the volume of light and visibility within the space. Just add statement light fitting, contrasting yellow textiles and freestanding tub, for an elegant and lavishly opulent space.
We don’t usually consider shutters for a kitchen space, they are generally reserved for living areas, bedrooms and large lounges. Shutters can however, be excellent within a kitchen space as they provide seclusion from neighbours prying eyes, as well as offering a modern and stylish alternative to curtains or blinds.
Perhaps the traditional white shutter is a little too bland? Do you want something a little eccentric and audacious? Try a coloured shutter—these coloured shutters are covered in a faux suede and when the light shines upon them, they beam a bright hue into the space. Pair these fascinating shutters with eclectic throw cushions, contemporary furniture, and plenty of colourful ornamentation.