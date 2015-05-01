Innovative compact living

If you live in a small space, you will understand how every little centimetre of room is important—from the floorplan to your storage, compact living is about one thing: comfortable minimalism. When we think of minimalism, we often imagine stark spaces devoid of character, and instead picture an essence of contemporary cavernous ostentation. Compact minimalist living doesn’t have to evoke these feelings, nor does it have to suggest a Tokyo-style cube with everything is miniaturised and tiny. This week we are taking a look at fashionable and stylish compact homes and spaces that have managed to incorporate a little charm, quaintness, character and elegance into an otherwise condensed or disused space.

If you would like some inspiration to make the most of an unused or poorly designed area of your home, take a look at the following examples, and get some motivation to give your domestic space a compact and slick makeover.