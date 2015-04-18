Update your home on a budget

Often when you are on a budget you can only afford to fix or update one thing at a time. If this is the case, make sure lighting is at the top of your list. Lighting affects us greatly, and within the home, bad lighting can create an awkward ambience. Firstly, ensure you have eco-friendly globes in all of your lights. These may seem more expensive, but will work out economical as they last much longer, and save you money on your electricity bills. Secondly, consider incorporating a statement light fitting in one of your central spaces. The light will totally change the atmosphere of the space and infuse a little luxury.