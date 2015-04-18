Update your home on a budget

Our homes are our sanctuaries, cherished places that embrace our heart and soul, whilst providing refuge from the hectic and often chaotic world outside. For this reason we should strive for a domestic space that reflects our personality and aesthetic spirit. If your home is unsettling, poorly designed, or emitting an unpleasant aura, it is definitely time for a domestic overhaul. You needn’t blow a hole in the budget achieving a smart and stylish restoration either—plenty of sophisticated and attractive updates can be achieved on a dime. But where to begin your refurbishment? For some tips and tricks to give your home a spruce up (while ensuring your wallet stays intact) look no further than our helpful examples below.
If your home is looking a little bland, boring or unexciting, try a little wallpaper. Wallpaper ranges in price from very inexpensive to very expensive. Decide the style, colour, texture or pattern you want for your space and find a paper that is mid-range, avoiding the extremely cheap products, as they often are not long lasting. If you have your eyes on a fancy wallpaper but can’t afford to decorate the entire room, try a feature wall instead. You will inject a little excitement, and will save by only brightening one wall of the room.
Often when you are on a budget you can only afford to fix or update one thing at a time. If this is the case, make sure lighting is at the top of your list. Lighting affects us greatly, and within the home, bad lighting can create an awkward ambience. Firstly, ensure you have eco-friendly globes in all of your lights. These may seem more expensive, but will work out economical as they last much longer, and save you money on your electricity bills. Secondly, consider incorporating a statement light fitting in one of your central spaces. The light will totally change the atmosphere of the space and infuse a little luxury.
Shabby-chic décor is uber-hip. From the rustic cosiness to the effortlessly stylish vintage aesthetic, shabby-chic decoration and design will enhance your home inexpensively. Think outside the box and scour your local goodwill and second-hand shops to find some individual ornamentation and furniture. If you like a DIY project, consider some furniture that can be updated and enhanced with paint, whitewashing or sanding. Remember to keep the style light and bright, focus on white hues and pastel tones, as well as fanciful accessories, simple ceramics, and plenty of charm.
Aside from lighting, curtains are the second most important home alteration you can make. Curtains frame the windows in the room and inject colour, style and pizzazz to a space. If you want to update your domestic space then consider some new and fresh curtains. To keep the costs down, consider buying your fabric separately and have someone sew them for you. This can often work out a lot cheaper than a retail store, and opens the doors to your own creativity.
Remodelling a kitchen can be an expensive and time consuming task. If you want to give your kitchen space a new lease on life but are unable to undertake an entire remodel, consider changing the fittings. New handles on your joinery can infuse an entirely different and updated aesthetic, easily and inexpensively. Take a trip to your local hardware store and pick something different and modernised. For another interesting kitchen update, try purchasing some vintage handles and fittings for your kitchen, and evoke a shabby-chic aesthetic, which will ensure your space is individual and exudes a touch of class.
It seems simple enough, but often a rug can change a room and evoke a sense of warmth and style. To frame the centre of a room, a rug is a great way to update your décor and bring some life into your space. The best thing about a rug is it is changeable, if you start to become tired of the particular colour or style you can move it to a new space, or simply roll it up and store it. For a neutral and simple aesthetic, pick a rug that is hardwearing such as sisal, but a stylish muted tone that will suit any interior style or design.