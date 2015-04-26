5 ways to perfect a rustic interior

Who doesn’t love a rustic interior? Part shabby-chic, part classic countryside charm, this relatively effortless and stylish interior design is a timeless classic. However, with this age-defying décor comes some tricky elements too. Perhaps you would like to incorporate a rustic interior with some of todays modern conveniences? Or, instead of shabby, you would like something a little more chic? There is no need to disregard the rustic interior completely, it is a versatile and useful interior style that can be tweaked, changed and altered to suit your taste and domestic aesthetic. Enter the modern rustic interior—this design takes all of the best bits of rustic living and injects a little contemporary edge. It’s the best of both worlds, a little old-world charm, with up-to-the-minute amenities and features. If you would like a little more inspiration to create your modern rustic interior, then look no further than the excellent and trendy examples below.
Straight out of a glossy magazine spread, this stylishly colourful kitchen is an excellent example of modern rustic design. A combination between playful and traditional, the kitchen is able to appear lively and modern, whilst exuding practicality and liveability. If you would like a rustic modern kitchen you need to ensure you keep things simple. Think rustic timber worktops, Shake-style joinery and Edison light globes, paired with contemporary colours, stylish accessories, and plenty of clean, crisp finishes. The lightness of the timber is wonderfully coordinated with the dusky blue cabinets, and furthermore, the chrome sink fittings is effortlessly blended with the butler sink that evokes a strong, rustic modern aesthetic.
Rustic country charm at its finest, this space is radiant and light-filled. Along with evoking a sense of nostalgia and classicism, this room is modern in its appeal and ability to feel light, airy and welcoming. For that modern rustic aesthetic, combine a large whitewashed vintage table, traditional rugs, contemporary accessories, and thick cottage curtains. For extra modern style, choose a neutral or light colour scheme—think white, ecru, cream and pastel mushroom tones that will bring an essence of contemporary sophistication along with timeless rustic appeal.
An excellent example of modern rustic design, this space takes its cues from elements of Scandinavian style, as well as countryside comfort. The lightness and sleek finishes bring a sense of modernity to the space, while the timber elements, delicate artworks, and open fire evoke rustic charm and character.
This design is a little more rustic—from the sleigh twin beds, to the matching robe and side tables, this space is effortlessly charming. Exuding rustic ambience and style, the neutral colour scheme is balanced perfectly with the dark exposed timber beams on the wall and ceiling. What keeps this space a little modern and contemporised is its crisp white walls and modern textiles. Instead of dowdy floral eiderdowns and pink blossomed throw cushions, try mushroom woven throws, crisp white sheets, and geometric pattered pillows.
Finally, the outdoors—no home would be complete without a space to breathe some fresh air and take in some of the sun’s rays. Whether you have a tiny little patch of land, or an acre of lush greenery, your space needs to be designed and decorated cleverly. This outdoor space presents a rustic country vibe with a hint of modern convenience and timeless style. In essence this space is character-full and rustic, yet the timber furniture, blue door, and cleanliness of the space gives a feeling of innovativeness, freshness and up-to-the-minute thinking. Try emulating this design in your own backyard for a space that is stylishly rustic yet modern.