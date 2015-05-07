5 gorgeous uses for plush velvet

Velvet—simply saying the word evokes some highly suggestive thoughts and ideas. From the downright lurid, to simple, classy and tasteful, velvet has both a sordid and stylish past. An intriguing textile, velvet exudes a sense of glamour and palatial extravagance. Whether you picture a plush vampire lair, seedy red-light district, or perhaps a high-end ballroom at Versailles, velvet is present in many shapes and forms. These days you are hard pressed to find someone who doesn’t like velvet, it’s timeless, comfortable and luxurious. You can use this fabric almost anywhere, from a sophisticated living space, to a contemporary bedroom, velvet is a versatile and lavish décor item.
But how to incorporate it? Take a look at the following examples below from homify, and incorporate a little luxury and sumptuous flair into your domestic space today!
Bedrooms are our rest spaces, they provide a place to get much needed rejuvenation after a long day, and ensure our minds are calm and peaceful. Because this space is so important to our respite and repose, we must decorate our spaces with tranquillity and serenity. Think about plush textiles for your room, silk, wool, cotton and of course, velvet. Velvet can play an important role within a bedroom as it is soft, sumptuous and lavish. This bedroom bench sits perfectly at the end of the bed and is upholstered in a stylishly luxurious mushroom velvet. Emulate this with a velvet tufted ottoman or bench that provides a space to sit and relax.
A quilt is a timeless addition to any domestic space—with multiple applications and the ability to infuse a stylish cosiness, a quilt, throw, or blanket is a great accessory for any dwelling. Take a look at this modern patchwork quilt from Quilts by Lisa Watson. Quite different from the old varieties that your grandparent would sew, this contemporary comforter is a wonderful example of an age-defying classic with a renewed sense of style and pizzazz. Place this against a coordinating sofa or seat along with plenty of earthy tones for a true sense of modern yet old-worldly comfort.
What could be more vivacious, bold and vivid than an electric blue velvet chair? This seat is exciting, it combines the iconic tradition of a mid-century design, along with a traditional fabric, with the result being a contemporary yet classic style. Velvet is an impressive and stand-out fabric, for this reason you will want to make a statement with it, and avoid overuse. Place this style of chair in a living space surrounded by other textures and fabrics. Combine it with timber tones, cottons and linens to offset its colourful confidence and ensure it remains the main event in the space.
Probably one of the most common uses of velvet is the throw cushion or pillow. This bed utilises velvet extremely well and incorporates a sophisticated ambience along with luxury and style. Choose a four poster bed in a dark timber or painted wood, with crisp white sheets, nostalgic art, and subtle pastel velvet pillows. Velvet cushions can work well in many different settings, and along with bed, they look great tossed onto chairs, sofas and even giant floor cushions often look sumptuous in a soft velvet fabric.
A spinoff of regular velvet, crushed velvet is the alternative fabric twin. Some love it, others loathe it, but either way, it is an interesting and versatile textile. This room abounds in crushed lilac velvet, from the bed valance to the upholstered wall, the chaise longue and the velvet-esque carpet, this space is sumptuous and theatrical.