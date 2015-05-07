5 gorgeous uses for plush velvet

Velvet—simply saying the word evokes some highly suggestive thoughts and ideas. From the downright lurid, to simple, classy and tasteful, velvet has both a sordid and stylish past. An intriguing textile, velvet exudes a sense of glamour and palatial extravagance. Whether you picture a plush vampire lair, seedy red-light district, or perhaps a high-end ballroom at Versailles, velvet is present in many shapes and forms. These days you are hard pressed to find someone who doesn’t like velvet, it’s timeless, comfortable and luxurious. You can use this fabric almost anywhere, from a sophisticated living space, to a contemporary bedroom, velvet is a versatile and lavish décor item.

But how to incorporate it? Take a look at the following examples below from homify, and incorporate a little luxury and sumptuous flair into your domestic space today!